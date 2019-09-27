YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Analysts See $0.95 EPS; Btg Pactual Global Asset Management LTD Has Trimmed Abbott Labs (ABT) Position

Analysts expect YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report $0.95 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 8.65% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. YUM’s profit would be $289.07 million giving it 29.66 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, YUM! Brands, Inc.’s analysts see 2.15% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.10% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $112.7. About 325,463 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 20/03/2018 – LAUNCH: YUM! BRANDS $1.975B TLB FOR REFINANCE; CALL MARCH 21; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – PIZZA HUT TO HAVE A CALL OPTION OVER BARE OWNERSHIP OVER THE TELEPIZZA DISTINCTIVE SIGNS, EXERCISABLE ON Y3 + 18 MONTHS; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – GRADUAL CONVERSION OF TELEPIZZA STORES TO PIZZA HUT WITH FULL FLEXIBILITY IN SPAIN, PORTUGAL; 08/03/2018 – YUM SAYS ALLOCATING MORE G&A SPENDING ON TECHNOLOGY; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) has risen 33.65% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending.

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yum Brands hires for CTO position – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Yum! Brands Launches Cheez-It Pizza, Tests Doughnut Sandwich – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Yum China deepens partnership with Shaanxi – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Inspire Brands lands Jimmy John’s – Seeking Alpha” published on September 25, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 All-Star Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

YUM! Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company has market cap of $34.29 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. It has a 26.81 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

Among 5 analysts covering Yum Brands (NYSE:YUM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Yum Brands has $12500 highest and $9700 lowest target. $110.33’s average target is -2.10% below currents $112.7 stock price. Yum Brands had 13 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, August 2 the stock rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus with “Hold”. On Thursday, April 4 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral”. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley.

Among 3 analysts covering Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Abbott Laboratories has $9400 highest and $9100 lowest target. $92.75’s average target is 12.85% above currents $82.19 stock price. Abbott Laboratories had 8 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, July 16 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James given on Thursday, July 18. The stock has “Outperform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, July 18. Wells Fargo maintained Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) rating on Thursday, June 13. Wells Fargo has “Outperform” rating and $9100 target.

More notable recent Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “If You Had Bought Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) Stock Three Years Ago, You Could Pocket A 100% Gain Today – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does Abbott Laboratories’s (NYSE:ABT) CEO Salary Compare Well With Others? – Yahoo Finance” published on September 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “FDA clears Abbott heart attack test – Seeking Alpha” on September 25, 2019. More interesting news about Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “Pharma Stock Calls Could Double Fast – Schaeffers Research” published on September 11, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Better Buy: Abbott Laboratories vs. Dexcom – The Motley Fool” with publication date: September 15, 2019.