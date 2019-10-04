YUM! Brands, Inc. (YUM) Analysts See $0.95 EPS; Adage Capital Partners Gp Cut By $10.01 Million Its Motorola Solutions (MSI) Position

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc decreased Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI) stake by 14.95% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc sold 60,300 shares as Motorola Solutions Inc (MSI)’s stock rose 16.28%. The Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc holds 343,076 shares with $57.20M value, down from 403,376 last quarter. Motorola Solutions Inc now has $27.57B valuation. The stock increased 0.65% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $165.75. About 67,567 shares traded. Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has risen 37.75% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.75% the S&P500. Some Historical MSI News: 09/05/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS GETS TETRA RADIO TENDER IN GERMANY; 03/05/2018 – Motorola Solutions 1Q Net $117M; 15/03/2018 – RadioResource: Motorola Accuses Hytera of Filing Anticompetitive Practices Lawsuit as Retaliation; 04/04/2018 – WiLAN Subsidiary Enters into License Agreement with MSI; 22/03/2018 – AVIGILON HOLDERS OVERWHELMINGLY APPROVE PURCHASE BY MOTOROLA SO; 22/05/2018 – USPTO Patent Trial and Appeal Board Accepts Third Petition of Global PMR Communications Provider Hytera to lnitiate lnvalidity Proceedings for Key Motorola Solutions Patent; 08/03/2018 – ISS and Glass Lewis Recommend Avigilon Shareholders Vote in Favour of Proposed Plan of Arrangement with Motorola Solutions; 28/03/2018 – MOTOROLA SOLUTIONS INC – SCOTT WILL CONTINUE TO SERVE ON COMPANY’S BOARD OF DIRECTORS UNTIL ITS 2019 ANNUAL MEETING OF STOCKHOLDERS IF RE-ELECTED; 24/04/2018 – Collahuasi Mine Aims to Be 100% Safe; 17/05/2018 – REG-Biocartis Group NV: Two Performance Studies on ldylla(TM) MSI Biomarkers Selected for Publication at ASCO Conference

Analysts expect YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report $0.95 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.09 EPS change or 8.65% from last quarter’s $1.04 EPS. YUM’s profit would be $289.07 million giving it 30.14 P/E if the $0.95 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, YUM! Brands, Inc.’s analysts see 2.15% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.87 during the last trading session, reaching $114.55. About 155,369 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Opened 239 Net New Units for 3% Net New Unit Growth in 1Q; 23/04/2018 – DJ Yum! Brands Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (YUM); 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Maintains All Aspects of Full-Year Guidance; 21/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Yum! Brands ‘BBB-‘ Debt Rtg Unafctd By Amendmnt; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands Refranchised 144 Restaurants for $205M Pretax Proceeds in 1Q; 08/05/2018 – Pizza Hut® Expanding Beer Delivery Pilot To Nearly 100 Restaurants In Arizona And California; 02/05/2018 – YUM 1Q ADJ EPS 90C, EST. 68C; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.01, from 0.93 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 42 investors sold YUM! Brands, Inc. shares while 264 reduced holdings. 82 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 220.21 million shares or 0.78% more from 218.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fjarde Ap has invested 0.11% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Synovus Financial holds 0.04% or 26,500 shares. Oak Ridge Invs Lc invested in 89,278 shares or 0.68% of the stock. Comerica Savings Bank stated it has 90,942 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Neuberger Berman Gp Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 56,232 shares. 6,655 are owned by Moors Cabot. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas accumulated 0.1% or 62,000 shares. Bkd Wealth Limited Liability Com holds 7,547 shares. Moreover, Voloridge Inv Lc has 0.12% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 39,112 shares. Cumberland accumulated 13,850 shares. Toth Advisory accumulated 425 shares. Moreover, Delta Asset Mngmt Tn has 0.01% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). The New York-based Hugh Johnson Advsrs Ltd Llc has invested 0.31% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated has 0.08% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 2.57M shares. The Maryland-based Sandy Spring Bank & Trust has invested 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM).

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Yum Brands hires for CTO position – Seeking Alpha” on September 18, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “Yum! Brands Launches Cheez-It Pizza, Tests Doughnut Sandwich – Motley Fool” published on September 18, 2019, Csrwire.com published: “Yum! Brands Named to Dow Jones Sustainability North America Index for Third Consecutive Year – CSRwire.com” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Yum! Brands, Inc. Announces Upsizing and Pricing of Notes Offering – Business Wire” published on September 04, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “3 All-Star Stocks to Buy Now – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 09, 2019.

YUM! Brands, Inc., through its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants. The company has market cap of $34.86 billion. The firm operates in three divisions: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Taco Bell Division. It has a 27.25 P/E ratio. The Company’s restaurants prepare, package, and sell a menu of food items.

Among 4 analysts covering Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Yum! Brands has $12500 highest and $9700 lowest target. $111.80’s average target is -2.40% below currents $114.55 stock price. Yum! Brands had 12 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, August 2 with “Hold”. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, August 2.

Adage Capital Partners Gp Llc increased Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc stake by 50,000 shares to 400,000 valued at $12.03 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Ally Finl Inc (NYSE:ALLY) stake by 899,800 shares and now owns 2.64 million shares. Science Applicatns Intl Cp N (NYSE:SAIC) was raised too.

More notable recent Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “‘Fast Money Halftime Report’ Traders Advise Their Viewers On Motorola, Alibaba And More – Benzinga” on October 03, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “Motorola Solutions Kicks Off Summit 2019, Announces New Software Capabilities – Business Wire” published on October 01, 2019, Streetinsider.com published: “Motorola Solutions (MSI) Announces 5.47M Share Secondary Offering of Common Stock – StreetInsider.com” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “$91000 Donated to Female Innovators in Honor of 91st Anniversary – Business Wire” published on September 26, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Motorola Solutions to Begin Initial Commercial Deployment of CBRS Solution – Business Wire” with publication date: September 12, 2019.

Since August 8, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $1.01 billion activity. Silver Lake (Offshore) AIV GP IV – Ltd. also sold $961.58 million worth of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) on Thursday, September 5. Shares for $46.79 million were sold by BROWN GREGORY Q on Thursday, August 8.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.19, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 40 investors sold MSI shares while 166 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 143.02 million shares or 4.53% more from 136.82 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Trust Of Vermont reported 0.01% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Asset Management invested 0.06% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Lmr Partners Llp holds 0.02% in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) or 2,704 shares. Brinker Capital Inc has 0.1% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Shaker Investments Limited Liability Com Oh holds 2,100 shares or 0.23% of its portfolio. Shell Asset Mngmt Communications invested 0.27% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI). Boston Private Wealth Limited Co holds 2,410 shares. Kessler Investment Gp Lc reported 17,615 shares. Cetera Advisor Networks Limited Liability Co has 0.01% invested in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 2,478 shares. Blair William And Il holds 0.01% or 5,603 shares in its portfolio. 2,377 are owned by Next Grp. Lord Abbett & Ltd Liability Co invested in 0.05% or 94,594 shares. Valley Advisers Incorporated holds 0.18% of its portfolio in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) for 3,865 shares. Captrust Fincl Advsr owns 1,150 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Kentucky Retirement has 7,674 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI), 4 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Motorola Solutions has $19500 highest and $13600 lowest target. $169’s average target is 1.96% above currents $165.75 stock price. Motorola Solutions had 11 analyst reports since April 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, April 5. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, August 2. Raymond James maintained Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) rating on Friday, August 2. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $18200 target. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Underweight” rating in Friday, September 6 report. The stock of Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 9 by Deutsche Bank.