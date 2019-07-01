Yum Brands Com (YUM) Stock Price Rose While Northcoast Asset Management Lowered Stake; City Holding Company Upped Its Target Com (TGT) Holding by $325,200; Stock Declined

City Holding Company increased its stake in Target Corp Com (TGT) by 18.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. City Holding Company bought 4,065 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.43% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 25,677 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.06M, up from 21,612 at the end of the previous reported quarter. City Holding Company who had been investing in Target Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $44.28B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $86.43. About 2.76 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has declined 2.87% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.30% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/05/2018 – Target Tests Retail ‘Flow Center’ for Faster, Nimbler Distribution; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 06/03/2018 – TARGET BEGINS INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 05/04/2018 – Target settles claims it screened blacks, Hispanics out of jobs; 03/04/2018 – Target Adding Three Small-format Stores In NYC — MarketWatch; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N CEO – CO TO EXPAND SAME-DAY DELIVERY SERVICE FROM MANHATTAN TO ALL 5 BOROUGHS AND SEVERAL OTHER BIG-CITY MARKETS; 11/05/2018 – British luxury fashion house Burberry Group is suing Target Corp. for allegedly copying Burberry’s venerable check print pattern; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N FY SHR VIEW $5.27 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc Com (YUM) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 13,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.53% with the market. The institutional investor held 94,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47 million, down from 107,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $33.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.58% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $108.92. About 467,710 shares traded. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 20.05% since July 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.62% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q-End Global Franchise Ownership Mix 97%; 22/03/2018 – Taco Bell Tortilla Chips Spice Up Stores Nationwide; 08/03/2018 – YUM: CLOSURES IN U.S. HOLDING BACK NET PIZZA HUT STORE GROWTH; 16/05/2018 – PIZZA HUT – CO, TELEPIZZA ANNOUNCE ALLIANCE TO ACCELERATE GROWTH ACROSS LATIN AMERICA (EXCLUDING BRAZIL), CARIBBEAN, SPAIN, PORTUGAL AND SWITZERLAND; 28/03/2018 – Yum! Brands Inc. CDS Widens 8 Bps; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ.MC – TARGETS 2021 UNDERLYING EBITDA AROUND 100 MLN EUROS; 15/05/2018 – MELVIN ADDED PAGS, EXP, NFLX, YUM, CCL IN 1Q: 13F; 28/03/2018 – TIMING: Yum! Brands $1.975b 7Y TLB Accelerated to 5pm ET Today; 20/04/2018 – KFC Pairs New Crispy Colonel Sandwich With Famously Sun-Crisped George Hamilton To Launch Latest Menu ltem; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse

More notable recent YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Should Investors React To YUM! Brands, Inc.’s (NYSE:YUM) CEO Pay? – Yahoo Finance” on May 09, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: “Mountain Dew has a new dew â€” but you can’t get it everywhere – Louisville Business First” published on June 11, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Cheetos on your chicken? KFC to debut new sandwich – Louisville Business First” on June 25, 2019. More interesting news about YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For June 12, 2019 – Benzinga” published on June 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Buy The Fear In Yum China – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 17, 2019.

Analysts await YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.87 EPS, up 6.10% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.82 per share. YUM’s profit will be $266.20M for 31.30 P/E if the $0.87 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by YUM! Brands, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 41 investors sold YUM shares while 275 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 218.50 million shares or 1.81% less from 222.53 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 309 were reported by Shelton Capital Mngmt. Hudock Capital Group Limited Liability Com, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 1,337 shares. Holderness Invests holds 2,284 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Ls Lc reported 18,272 shares. Raymond James Assocs reported 255,053 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Hl Fin Services Ltd has invested 0.05% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Moreover, Advisory Alpha Ltd Liability Corporation has 0% invested in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) for 498 shares. Sector Pension Board holds 0.07% or 81,638 shares. Glenmede Trust Na reported 0.06% stake. Capital Invsts holds 0.07% or 1.65 million shares. Bridges Investment reported 0.04% in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Crossvault Limited Liability Co reported 4,631 shares. Cullinan Assocs reported 98,185 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale stated it has 0.17% of its portfolio in YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM). Tower Bridge Advisors stated it has 3,386 shares.

Since January 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 4 selling transactions for $3.73 million activity. 6,410 YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares with value of $576,451 were sold by Gibbs David W. 2,889 YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) shares with value of $259,808 were sold by Lowings Anthony. $1.32 million worth of YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) was sold by Creed Greg.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Etrade Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 106,587 shares to 129,228 shares, valued at $6.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 39,425 shares in the quarter, for a total of 51,550 shares, and has risen its stake in Barclays Plc (NYSE:BCS).

More notable recent Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Target sweetens same-day delivery options for online shoppers – Phoenix Business Journal” on June 14, 2019, also Fool.com with their article: “With Prime Membership Saturating, Amazon Needs to Grow Spend Per Customer – Motley Fool” published on June 26, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Kroger To Introduce CBD Products In 17 States – Benzinga” on June 10, 2019. More interesting news about Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Target Corp.: Defying The Retail Apocalypse – Seeking Alpha” published on June 07, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “Target Stock Is Getting a Boost From Companyâ€™s Employee Benefits – Investorplace.com” with publication date: June 12, 2019.