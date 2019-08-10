Yum Brands Com (YUM) Stock Price Rose While Northcoast Asset Management Has Trimmed by $1.30 Million Its Holding; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Steadfast Capital Management LP Raised Its Holding

Steadfast Capital Management Lp increased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 360.75% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Steadfast Capital Management Lp bought 3.61M shares as the company’s stock rose 1.72% . The hedge fund held 4.61 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $286.68M, up from 1.00M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Steadfast Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $152.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.69 during the last trading session, reaching $66.05. About 13.03M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 1.56% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.56% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 21/03/2018 – Citi Says Kushner Cos. Loan Was ‘Completely Appropriate’–Update; 07/05/2018 – Activist Investor ValueAct Has a Roughly $1.2 Billion Stake in Citigroup; 13/04/2018 – Citigroup 1Q Net Credit Losses $1.87B; 07/05/2018 – ValueAct reveals $1.2bn stake in Citigroup; 14/05/2018 – FIL Adds Voya Financial, Exits Dentsply, Cuts Citigroup: 13F; 04/05/2018 – MONDI PLC MNDI.L : CITIGROUP SAYS CO REMAINS TOP PICK IN PAPER PRODUCTS, PAPER & FOREST PRODUCTS; 25/04/2018 – Citigroup, Bank of America Criticized by Senator on Firearms Ban; 12/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Spotify puts bank IPO paydays under fund manager scrutiny; 21/05/2018 – CITI RETAIL SERVICES & SEARS HOLDINGS REPORT EXTENDED RELATIONS; 21/03/2018 – Formerly detained Saudi businessmen Alwaleed and Alhokair in talks for loans

Northcoast Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Yum Brands Inc Com (YUM) by 12.14% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northcoast Asset Management Llc sold 13,114 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.38% . The institutional investor held 94,870 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.47M, down from 107,984 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northcoast Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Yum Brands Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.51B market cap company. The stock increased 1.45% or $1.7 during the last trading session, reaching $119.02. About 1.60 million shares traded or 6.19% up from the average. YUM! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) has risen 42.90% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.90% the S&P500. Some Historical YUM News: 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Rev $1.37B; 02/05/2018 – Yum Brands 1Q Net $433M; 15/03/2018 – Taco Bell Partners With Guild To Expand Education Support To Its Entire System Of Team Members; 27/03/2018 – Pizza Hut® To Auction Off “Final Four” Pairs Of Pie Tops Il On eBay Charity; 02/05/2018 – YUM CEO GREG CREED SPEAKS ON CALL; 25/04/2018 – Yum! Brands, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.36 Per Share; 16/05/2018 – TELEPIZZA GROUP SA TPZ; 02/05/2018 – YUM EXECUTIVES DISCUSS RESULTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 09/05/2018 – Libstar makes market debut on Johannesburg bourse; 02/05/2018 – YUM: U.K. KFC SUPPLY DISRUPTION CUT 1% FROM SAME-STORE SALES

Investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 0.66 in 2018Q4.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $791,051 activity. Hu W. Bradford had sold 5,420 shares worth $348,343.

Steadfast Capital Management Lp, which manages about $8.17B and $6.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (Call) (XLF) by 1.50 million shares to 1.00M shares, valued at $25.71M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 120,418 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 575,106 shares, and cut its stake in Fleetcor Technologies Inc (NYSE:FLT).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.09, from 1.02 in 2018Q4.

Northcoast Asset Management Llc, which manages about $1.53 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr S&P 500 Index Fd (IVV) by 293,073 shares to 306,513 shares, valued at $87.22M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Morgan Stanley Com New (NYSE:MS) by 22,225 shares in the quarter, for a total of 34,389 shares, and has risen its stake in Etrade Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:ETFC).

