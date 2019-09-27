YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) and Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) are two firms in the Trucking that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YRC Worldwide Inc. 3 -0.02 33.55M -0.46 0.00 Werner Enterprises Inc. 33 36.54 44.14M 2.47 13.44

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of YRC Worldwide Inc. and Werner Enterprises Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YRC Worldwide Inc. 1,134,097,285.60% 4.3% -0.8% Werner Enterprises Inc. 134,532,154.83% 13.4% 8.2%

Risk and Volatility

YRC Worldwide Inc.’s 4.4 beta indicates that its volatility is 340.00% more volatile than that of Standard and Poor’s 500. Werner Enterprises Inc. has a 1.22 beta and it is 22.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of YRC Worldwide Inc. are 1 and 1. Competitively, Werner Enterprises Inc. has 1.4 and 1.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Werner Enterprises Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than YRC Worldwide Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is shown YRC Worldwide Inc. and Werner Enterprises Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YRC Worldwide Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Werner Enterprises Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Werner Enterprises Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $41.33 average price target and a 16.46% potential upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

YRC Worldwide Inc. and Werner Enterprises Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 75% and 68.6%. Insiders owned 10.3% of YRC Worldwide Inc. shares. Competitively, Werner Enterprises Inc. has 9.5% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YRC Worldwide Inc. -2.98% -23.29% -50.68% -45.21% -65.5% 3.49% Werner Enterprises Inc. -1.31% 6.42% 15.4% 10.7% 2.48% 26.1%

For the past year YRC Worldwide Inc. has weaker performance than Werner Enterprises Inc.

Summary

Werner Enterprises Inc. beats YRC Worldwide Inc. on 10 of the 12 factors.

YRC Worldwide Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments. It serves manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and government customers. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a fleet of approximately 7,700 tractors comprising 6,200 owned and 1,500 leased; and 31,000 trailers consisting of 24,900 owned and 6,100 leased. The companyÂ’s Regional Transportation segment provides regional delivery services, which include next-day local area delivery and second-day services, consolidation/distribution services, protect-from-freezing and hazardous materials handling, truck loading, and other specialized offerings; guaranteed and expedited delivery services that consist of day-definite, hour-definite, and time definite capabilities; interregional delivery services; and cross-border delivery services, as well as operates hollandregional.com, reddawayregional.com, and newpenn.com, which are e-commerce Websites offering online resources to manage transportation activities. This segment had a fleet of approximately 6,600 tractors, including 5,000 owned and 1,600 leased; and 13,500 trailers comprising 10,800 owned and 2,700 leased. The company was formerly known as Yellow Roadway Corporation and changed its name to YRC Worldwide Inc. in January 2006. YRC Worldwide Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Werner Enterprises, Inc., a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics. The Truckload Transportation Services segment operates medium-to-long-haul van fleet, which transports various consumer nondurable products and other commodities in truckload quantities using dry van trailers; the expedited fleet that offers time-sensitive truckload services using driver teams; and regional short-haul fleet, which provides comparable truckload van service in the United States. This segment also offers truckload services dedicated to a specific customer, including services for products requiring specialized trailers, such as flatbed or temperature-controlled trailers. This segment transports retail store merchandise, consumer products, grocery products, and manufactured products. The Werner Logistics segment provides non-asset-based transportation and logistics services, including truck brokerage; logistics management services and solutions; rail transportation through alliances with rail and drayage providers; and management of shipments from origin to destination using a combination of air, ocean, truck, and rail transportation modes. As of December 31, 2016, the company had a fleet of 7,100 trucks, which included 6,305 company-operated, as well as 795 owned and operated by independent contractors; 24,350 company-owned trailers that comprised 22,763 dry vans, 208 flatbeds, 1,333 temperature-controlled trailers, and 46 specialized trailers; and 74 intermodal drayage trucks. Werner Enterprises, Inc. was founded in 1956 and is headquartered in Omaha, Nebraska.