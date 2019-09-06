YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW)’s Financial Results Comparing With Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH)

This is a contrast between YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH) based on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. The two companies are Trucking and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YRC Worldwide Inc. 5 0.02 N/A -0.46 0.00 Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. 21 0.40 N/A 2.08 9.47

Table 1 demonstrates YRC Worldwide Inc. and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has YRC Worldwide Inc. and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YRC Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 4.3% -0.8% Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. 0.00% 25.2% 6.5%

Risk and Volatility

YRC Worldwide Inc. has a 4.4 beta, while its volatility is 340.00% which is more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. has a 2.1 beta and it is 110.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of YRC Worldwide Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1 and its Quick Ratio is 1. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than .

Analyst Recommendations

YRC Worldwide Inc. and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YRC Worldwide Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$5 is YRC Worldwide Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential upside is 104.08%. Meanwhile, Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.’s consensus price target is $30, while its potential upside is 39.86%. The information presented earlier suggests that YRC Worldwide Inc. looks more robust than Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both YRC Worldwide Inc. and Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 75% and 27.1% respectively. YRC Worldwide Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.3%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YRC Worldwide Inc. -2.98% -23.29% -50.68% -45.21% -65.5% 3.49% Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. -12.49% -14.24% -16.74% -3.19% -37.87% 9.39%

For the past year YRC Worldwide Inc. was less bullish than Universal Logistics Holdings Inc.

Summary

Universal Logistics Holdings Inc. beats YRC Worldwide Inc. on 8 of the 9 factors.

YRC Worldwide Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments. It serves manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and government customers. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a fleet of approximately 7,700 tractors comprising 6,200 owned and 1,500 leased; and 31,000 trailers consisting of 24,900 owned and 6,100 leased. The companyÂ’s Regional Transportation segment provides regional delivery services, which include next-day local area delivery and second-day services, consolidation/distribution services, protect-from-freezing and hazardous materials handling, truck loading, and other specialized offerings; guaranteed and expedited delivery services that consist of day-definite, hour-definite, and time definite capabilities; interregional delivery services; and cross-border delivery services, as well as operates hollandregional.com, reddawayregional.com, and newpenn.com, which are e-commerce Websites offering online resources to manage transportation activities. This segment had a fleet of approximately 6,600 tractors, including 5,000 owned and 1,600 leased; and 13,500 trailers comprising 10,800 owned and 2,700 leased. The company was formerly known as Yellow Roadway Corporation and changed its name to YRC Worldwide Inc. in January 2006. YRC Worldwide Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.