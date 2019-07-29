YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) Reaches $3.18 After 6.00% Down Move; Shorts at TECHNICOLOR ORDINARY SHARES PROV DE REGR (THNRF) Lowered By 15.35%

The stock of YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 5.07% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $3.18. About 649,455 shares traded. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has declined 48.78% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.21% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q OPER REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.21B; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT YRC FREIGHT, FEBRUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 1.3% COMPARED TO FEBRUARY 2017; 01/05/2018 – YRC Freight Again Selected as NASSTRAC’s National LTL Carrier of the Year; 20/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide Recognizes Environmental Excellence; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT REGIONAL SEGMENT, JANUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 0.8% COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide Completes CEO Succession Plan; 09/03/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE INC – AT YRC FREIGHT, JANUARY 2018 TONNAGE PER DAY DECREASED ABOUT 6.1% COMPARED TO JANUARY 2017; 17/04/2018 – Holland Named 2017 Top Regional Carrier by GlobalTranz; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 03/05/2018 – YRC Worldwide 1Q Rev $1.21BThe move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $113.32M company. It was reported on Jul, 29 by Barchart.com. We have $2.99 PT which if reached, will make NASDAQ:YRCW worth $6.80 million less.

TECHNICOLOR ORDINARY SHARES PROV DE REGR (OTCMKTS:THNRF) had a decrease of 15.35% in short interest. THNRF’s SI was 569,000 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 15.35% from 672,200 shares previously. It closed at $0.78 lastly. It is up 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Technicolor SA provides various communication and video technologies, finished products, systems, equipment, and services for businesses and professionals in the entertainment and media industries worldwide. The company has market cap of $358.44 million. It operates through three divisions: Connected Home, Entertainment Services, and Technology. It currently has negative earnings. The Connected Home segment creates and supplies set-top boxes, broadband modems and gateways, managed wireless tablets, and other connected devices, as well as multi-device communication software, smart home applications, and related professional services.

Analysts await YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) to report earnings on August, 9 before the open. They expect $0.24 earnings per share, down 44.19% or $0.19 from last year’s $0.43 per share. YRCW’s profit will be $8.55M for 3.31 P/E if the $0.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $-1.12 actual earnings per share reported by YRC Worldwide Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -121.43% EPS growth.