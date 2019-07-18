YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) EPS Estimated At $0.25; Kansas City Southern Has 1.06 Sentiment

Analysts expect YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) to report $0.25 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.18 EPS change or 41.86% from last quarter’s $0.43 EPS. YRCW’s profit would be $8.64 million giving it 3.20 P/E if the $0.25 EPS is correct. After having $-1.12 EPS previously, YRC Worldwide Inc.’s analysts see -122.32% EPS growth. The stock decreased 5.07% or $0.1707 during the last trading session, reaching $3.1993. About 283,008 shares traded. YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) has declined 48.78% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 53.21% the S&P500. Some Historical YRCW News: 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE – QTRLY SHR LOSS $0.44; 01/05/2018 – YRC Freight Again Selected as NASSTRAC’s National LTL Carrier of the Year; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE – DURING QTR, TOOK DELIVERY OF MORE THAN 500 TRACTORS WITH ABOUT ANOTHER 400 SCHEDULED FOR DELIVERY IN 2018; 03/04/2018 – Holland Earns Avery Dennison’s Best Transportation Supplier Award for 2017; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Hawkins Succeeds Welch as CEO; 30/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide: Darren Hawkins Named CEO; 20/04/2018 – YRC Worldwide Recognizes Environmental Excellence; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q OPER REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.21B; 09/03/2018 YRC Worldwide Provides Quarter-To-Date Operating Data for First Quarter 2018; 03/05/2018 – YRC WORLDWIDE 1Q LOSS/SHR 44C, EST. LOSS/SHR 71C

Kansas City Southern (KSU) investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 211 institutional investors increased and opened new equity positions, while 199 sold and reduced equity positions in Kansas City Southern. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 82.53 million shares, down from 86.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Kansas City Southern in top ten equity positions decreased from 5 to 4 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 42 Reduced: 157 Increased: 125 New Position: 86.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.59, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YRC Worldwide Inc. shares while 25 reduced holdings. 28 funds opened positions while 31 raised stakes. 22.94 million shares or 20.04% more from 19.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Quantbot Tech Ltd Partnership reported 0% in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). Goldman Sachs holds 0% or 341,258 shares. Adirondack Company holds 2 shares. Panagora Asset Management Inc accumulated 49,323 shares. Ftb Advsr reported 137 shares. Moreover, Boston Partners has 0.01% invested in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0% in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). Globeflex Capital Lp owns 0.07% invested in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) for 50,214 shares. Voya Invest Management Ltd Com holds 13,882 shares. 1492 Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 164,544 shares. Morgan Stanley reported 38,851 shares. The New Mexico-based Hanseatic Service has invested 0% in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW). Canada Pension Plan Board reported 63,700 shares stake. Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio invested in 52,750 shares or 0% of the stock. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Com has invested 0% in YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW).

YRC Worldwide Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. The company has market cap of $110.61 million. The Company’s YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments. It currently has negative earnings. It serves manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and government customers.

More notable recent YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Holland Chosen as the LTL Inter-Regional Carrier of the Year by Ryder – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Jason Bergman Named Chief Customer Officer of YRC Worldwide – GlobeNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “YRC CEO: More Changes To Come After New Penn HQ Closure – Benzinga” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Holland Recognized as the 2018 LTL Carrier of the Year by the True Value Company – Nasdaq” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “New Penn Administrative Positions at Lebanon, Pennsylvania Headquarters to be Consolidated – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Kansas City Southern, through its subsidiaries, provides freight rail transportation services. The company has market cap of $11.82 billion. The firm operates north/south rail route between Kansas City, Missouri, and various ports along the Gulf of Mexico in Alabama, Louisiana, Mississippi, and Texas. It has a 20.42 P/E ratio. It also operates direct rail passageway between Mexico City and Laredo, Texas serving MexicoÂ’s industrial cities and three of its seaports; and owns a 157-mile rail line extending from Laredo, Texas to the port city of Corpus Christi, Texas.

The stock increased 0.63% or $0.74 during the last trading session, reaching $117.53. About 263,964 shares traded. Kansas City Southern (KSU) has risen 10.04% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KSU News: 15/03/2018 – KCS’ Mike Upchurch to Address the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Global Industrials Conference; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern: Final Resolution Dismisses Preliminary Report Issued by Investigating Authority of COFECE; 20/04/2018 – KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN 1Q REV. $639M, EST. $639.5M; 30/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Presenting at UBS Conference Jun 13; 20/04/2018 – Kansas City Southern 1Q Adj EPS $1.30; 06/03/2018 – DOT STB: Case Title: BNSF RAILWAY COMPANY–TERMINAL TRACKAGE RIGHTS–KANSAS CITY SOUTHERN RAILWAY COMPANY AND UNION PACIFIC; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Kansas City Southern’s Senior Unsecured Nts ‘BBB-‘; 14/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 08/03/2018 – Kansas City Southern Statement Regarding Mexican Economic Competition Commission Final Resolution on Effective Competition in; 24/05/2018 – Kansas City Southern Announces Promotion of Ginger L. Adamiak to Vice President Energy, Industrial Development and Commercial

Analysts await Kansas City Southern (NYSE:KSU) to report earnings on July, 19. They expect $1.70 EPS, up 10.39% or $0.16 from last year’s $1.54 per share. KSU’s profit will be $171.00M for 17.28 P/E if the $1.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.54 actual EPS reported by Kansas City Southern for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.39% EPS growth.

Matthew 25 Management Corp holds 6.71% of its portfolio in Kansas City Southern for 155,000 shares. 3G Capital Partners Lp owns 452,663 shares or 5.86% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Marlowe Partners Lp has 5.73% invested in the company for 71,201 shares. The California-based Scharf Investments Llc has invested 5.09% in the stock. Luminus Management Llc, a New York-based fund reported 794,742 shares.