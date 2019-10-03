YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) and Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) Comparing side by side

YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) and Echo Global Logistics Inc. (NASDAQ:ECHO) are two firms in the Trucking that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YRC Worldwide Inc. 3 -0.02 33.55M -0.46 0.00 Echo Global Logistics Inc. 21 2.75 26.54M 0.90 23.40

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Table 2 has YRC Worldwide Inc. and Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YRC Worldwide Inc. 1,134,442,415.64% 4.3% -0.8% Echo Global Logistics Inc. 124,718,045.11% 6.5% 2.8%

A 4.4 beta indicates that YRC Worldwide Inc. is 340.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500. Echo Global Logistics Inc. on the other hand, has 2 beta which makes it 100.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of YRC Worldwide Inc. are 1 and 1 respectively. Its competitor Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 1.3 and its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Echo Global Logistics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than YRC Worldwide Inc.

In next table is given YRC Worldwide Inc. and Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YRC Worldwide Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Echo Global Logistics Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

On the other hand, Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s potential upside is 28.96% and its consensus price target is $28.5.

Institutional investors held 75% of YRC Worldwide Inc. shares and 98% of Echo Global Logistics Inc. shares. About 10.3% of YRC Worldwide Inc.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 2.7% of Echo Global Logistics Inc.’s shares.

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YRC Worldwide Inc. -2.98% -23.29% -50.68% -45.21% -65.5% 3.49% Echo Global Logistics Inc. 5.72% 6.36% -5.81% -12.51% -34.9% 3.59%

For the past year YRC Worldwide Inc.’s stock price has smaller growth than Echo Global Logistics Inc.

On 9 of the 12 factors Echo Global Logistics Inc. beats YRC Worldwide Inc.

YRC Worldwide Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments. It serves manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and government customers. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a fleet of approximately 7,700 tractors comprising 6,200 owned and 1,500 leased; and 31,000 trailers consisting of 24,900 owned and 6,100 leased. The companyÂ’s Regional Transportation segment provides regional delivery services, which include next-day local area delivery and second-day services, consolidation/distribution services, protect-from-freezing and hazardous materials handling, truck loading, and other specialized offerings; guaranteed and expedited delivery services that consist of day-definite, hour-definite, and time definite capabilities; interregional delivery services; and cross-border delivery services, as well as operates hollandregional.com, reddawayregional.com, and newpenn.com, which are e-commerce Websites offering online resources to manage transportation activities. This segment had a fleet of approximately 6,600 tractors, including 5,000 owned and 1,600 leased; and 13,500 trailers comprising 10,800 owned and 2,700 leased. The company was formerly known as Yellow Roadway Corporation and changed its name to YRC Worldwide Inc. in January 2006. YRC Worldwide Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

Echo Global Logistics, Inc. provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It uses a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs. The company offers services in various transportation modes, such as truckload, less-than truckload, small parcel, inter-modal, domestic air, and expedited and international. Its principal transportation management and logistics services include rate negotiation; procurement of transportation; shipment execution and tracking; carrier management, selection, reporting, and compliance; executive dashboard presentations and detailed shipment reports; freight bill payment and audit; claims processing and service refund management; design and management of inbound client freight programs; individually configured Web portals and self-service data warehouses; enterprise resource planning integration with transactional shipment data; and integration of shipping applications into client e-commerce sites, as well as back-end reports customized to the internal reporting needs of the business. The company serves clients operating in various industries, such as manufacturing, construction, food and beverage, consumer products, and retail. Echo Global Logistics, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.