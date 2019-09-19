YRC Worldwide Inc. (YRCW) and ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) Comparison side by side

We will be comparing the differences between YRC Worldwide Inc. (NASDAQ:YRCW) and ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Trucking industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio YRC Worldwide Inc. 5 0.03 N/A -0.46 0.00 ArcBest Corporation 29 0.25 N/A 2.28 13.14

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of YRC Worldwide Inc. and ArcBest Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets YRC Worldwide Inc. 0.00% 4.3% -0.8% ArcBest Corporation 0.00% 8.8% 4.1%

Volatility & Risk

YRC Worldwide Inc. is 340.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 because the stock has a beta of 4.4. ArcBest Corporation has a 1.99 beta and it is 99.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of YRC Worldwide Inc. is 1 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1. The Current Ratio of rival ArcBest Corporation is 1.4 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.4. ArcBest Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than YRC Worldwide Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

YRC Worldwide Inc. and ArcBest Corporation Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score YRC Worldwide Inc. 0 1 0 2.00 ArcBest Corporation 1 2 0 2.67

The upside potential is 17.10% for YRC Worldwide Inc. with average price target of $5. Meanwhile, ArcBest Corporation’s average price target is $30, while its potential downside is -1.57%. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, YRC Worldwide Inc. is looking more favorable than ArcBest Corporation.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 75% of YRC Worldwide Inc. shares and 97.08% of ArcBest Corporation shares. YRC Worldwide Inc.’s share owned by insiders are 10.3%. Competitively, 3.1% are ArcBest Corporation’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) YRC Worldwide Inc. -2.98% -23.29% -50.68% -45.21% -65.5% 3.49% ArcBest Corporation 5.31% 7.62% -1.38% -27.11% -33.19% -12.64%

For the past year YRC Worldwide Inc. had bullish trend while ArcBest Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

ArcBest Corporation beats on 8 of the 10 factors YRC Worldwide Inc.

YRC Worldwide Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various transportation services primarily in North America. Its YRC Freight segment offers various services to transport industrial, commercial, and retail goods; and provides specialized services, including guaranteed expedited services, time-specific deliveries, cross-border services, coast-to-coast air delivery, product returns, temperature-sensitive shipment protection, and government material shipments. It serves manufacturing, wholesale, retail, and government customers. As of December 31, 2016, this segment had a fleet of approximately 7,700 tractors comprising 6,200 owned and 1,500 leased; and 31,000 trailers consisting of 24,900 owned and 6,100 leased. The companyÂ’s Regional Transportation segment provides regional delivery services, which include next-day local area delivery and second-day services, consolidation/distribution services, protect-from-freezing and hazardous materials handling, truck loading, and other specialized offerings; guaranteed and expedited delivery services that consist of day-definite, hour-definite, and time definite capabilities; interregional delivery services; and cross-border delivery services, as well as operates hollandregional.com, reddawayregional.com, and newpenn.com, which are e-commerce Websites offering online resources to manage transportation activities. This segment had a fleet of approximately 6,600 tractors, including 5,000 owned and 1,600 leased; and 13,500 trailers comprising 10,800 owned and 2,700 leased. The company was formerly known as Yellow Roadway Corporation and changed its name to YRC Worldwide Inc. in January 2006. YRC Worldwide Inc. was founded in 1924 and is headquartered in Overland Park, Kansas.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. The companyÂ’s Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services. This segment also offers motor carrier freight transportation services to customers in Mexico through arrangements with trucking companies. Its ArcBest segment provides expedited freight transportation services to commercial and government customers; premium logistics services, such as deployment of specialized equipment to meet line haul requirements; and international freight transportation with air, ocean, and ground services. This segment offers third-party transportation brokerage services by sourcing various capacity solutions, including dry van over the road and intermodal, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and specialized equipment; full container load and less than container load ocean transportation services; warehousing and distribution services; managed transportation services; and moving services to Â‘do it yourselfÂ’ consumer, corporate account employee relocations, and military relocations, as well as provides final mile, retail logistics, supply chain optimization, and trade show shipping services. Its FleetNet segment offers roadside assistance and maintenance management services for commercial vehicles through third-party service providers. The company was formerly known as Arkansas Best Corporation and changed its name to ArcBest Corporation in May 2014. ArcBest Corporation was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Fort Smith, Arkansas.