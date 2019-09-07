Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Valuation Rose While Alpine Partners Vi Upped Holding; Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) Stake Held by Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc

Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc increased its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) by 4.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc bought 276,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.18% . The institutional investor held 6.04M shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $153.37 million, up from 5.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors Llc who had been investing in Fifth Third Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $19.02 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.04% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $26.76. About 4.77M shares traded. Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) has declined 0.20% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.20% the S&P500. Some Historical FITB News: 29/05/2018 – lngrid Y. Jacobs Joins Eaton Vance as Chief Diversity Officer; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT DEAL TO ACCELERATE PROGRESS TOWARDS NORTHSTAR FINANCIAL TARGETS & ALSO RAISE THEM ABOVE PREVIOUS GUIDANCE; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD 1Q ADJ EPS 57C; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – SEES COST SAVINGS FROM CONSOLIDATION OF SOME BACK OFFICE LOCATIONS, ABOUT 20% COMBINED CHICAGO BRANCHES FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – IDENTIFIED EXPECTED NET COST SAVINGS OF $255 MLN WITH 50% ACHIEVED IN 2019 AND 100% THEREAFTER FROM MB FINANCIAL DEAL; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP CFO SAYS EXPECT CORPORATE BANKING FEES TO INCREASE BETWEEN 20% AND 25% SEQUENTIALLY-CONF CALL; 24/04/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – QTRLY TAXABLE EQUIVALENT NET INTEREST INCOME OF $999 MLN UP 6% FROM 1Q17; 21/05/2018 – FIFTH THIRD BANCORP – EXPECT INVESTMENT TO GENERATE AN IRR OF APPROXIMATELY 18.5 PERCENT; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp Expects Merger to Generate an IRR of Approximately 18.5%, Add to Operating EPS in First Yr; 21/05/2018 – Fifth Third Bancorp to buy MB Financial for about $4.7 bln

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 13.67M shares traded or 333.57% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE TO PAY $275M PLUS ANOTHER $35M

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Snap Inc by 441,075 shares to 17,315 shares, valued at $191,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nwi LP accumulated 451,974 shares. Goldman Sachs Gp stated it has 2.04M shares. Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 1,455 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Moreover, Ftb Advsr Inc has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 296 shares. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership reported 530,919 shares. Wellington Mgmt Grp Inc Ltd Liability Partnership holds 7.98 million shares. Bankshares Of America Corp De holds 361,638 shares. Sei Investments owns 3,163 shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 730,916 shares. Knighthead Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has 3.55% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 1.37M shares. Canyon Cap Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 682,475 shares or 0.23% of all its holdings. The California-based Glendon Capital Mgmt Lp has invested 0.18% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D holds 0.02% or 443,302 shares. Highland Capital Management LP has 326,600 shares. Jpmorgan Chase & has invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

