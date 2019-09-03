Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Value Rose While Alpine Partners Vi Upped Its Stake; Honeywell International Cut Its Epr Pptys (EPR) Position by $416,480; Market Valuation Declined

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.44% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $8.18. About 3.19M shares traded or 27.11% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018

Honeywell International Inc decreased its stake in Epr Pptys (EPR) by 14.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Honeywell International Inc sold 5,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% . The institutional investor held 32,219 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.48 million, down from 37,699 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Honeywell International Inc who had been investing in Epr Pptys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.10B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $79.02. About 139,912 shares traded. EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) has risen 12.43% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.43% the S&P500. Some Historical EPR News: 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties Sees 2018 Adj FFO/Share $5.75-$5.90; 22/05/2018 – Six Flags to Buy Lease Rights to Operate Five Parks Owned by EPR Properties; 08/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES – CONFIRMING 2018 INVESTMENT SPENDING GUIDANCE OF A RANGE OF $400.0 MLN TO $700.0 MLN; 10/04/2018 – EDF EDF.PA – DETECTED QUALITY DEVIATIONS ON CERTAIN WELDS OF MAIN SECONDARY SYSTEM OF FLAMANVILLE EPR AND HAS BEGUN ADDITIONAL CONTROLS; 22/05/2018 – SIX FLAGS ENTERTAINMENT – ENTERED PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH PREMIER PARKS’ AFFILIATES TO BUY LEASE RIGHTS TO OPERATE FIVE PARKS OWNED BY EPR PROPERTIES; 19/03/2018 – EPR Properties Declares Monthly Dividend for Common Shareholders and Quarterly Dividends for Preferred Shareholders; 12/04/2018 – FRENCH ASN CHIEF CHEVET TELLS SENATE ALL THE PROBLEMS WITH THE EPR CONSTRUCTION ARE DUE TO LOSS OF BUILDING EXPERIENCE, NOT DESIGN PROBLEM; 21/05/2018 – EPR PROPERTIES EPR.N : BOFA MERRILL RAISES PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $62.25 FROM $58; 29/03/2018 – EPR Properties: Chief Investment Officer Morgan G. Earnest II to Transition to Non-officer Role of Executive Advisor; 08/05/2018 – EPR Properties 1Q Rev $155M

Analysts await EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $1.35 EPS, down 14.56% or $0.23 from last year’s $1.58 per share. EPR’s profit will be $104.13M for 14.63 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual EPS reported by EPR Properties for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.74% negative EPS growth.

Honeywell International Inc, which manages about $256.42M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Omega Healthcare Invs Inc (NYSE:OHI) by 12,510 shares to 83,730 shares, valued at $3.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Eastgroup Pptys Inc (NYSE:EGP) by 9,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 29,050 shares, and has risen its stake in Cyrusone Inc (NASDAQ:CONE).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 1.41 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 27 investors sold EPR shares while 94 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 108 raised stakes. 62.05 million shares or 0.08% less from 62.10 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northern Tru stated it has 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Denali Advsr Limited Co reported 1.69% of its portfolio in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Wealthcare Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 54 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Profund Advsrs Limited Liability Co has invested 0.04% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Nomura Asset Limited invested 0.04% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Bailard Incorporated holds 0.02% or 4,100 shares in its portfolio. Missouri-based First Allied Advisory Svcs has invested 0.02% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). Martingale Asset Management LP accumulated 0.26% or 312,662 shares. New Jersey-based Prudential has invested 0.06% in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR). 3,594 are owned by Sigma Planning Corporation. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested in 0.03% or 244,863 shares. Pnc Grp has 0% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR) for 5,076 shares. Ww Asset Mngmt reported 3,504 shares. Deutsche Bank & Trust Ag accumulated 0.01% or 178,124 shares. Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands has 0.48% invested in EPR Properties (NYSE:EPR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup, New York-based fund reported 53,757 shares. Franklin Resources reported 1.72M shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Morgan Stanley holds 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 1.82M shares. Avalon Advsr Ltd owns 70,255 shares. Parkside Fincl Bancorp accumulated 702 shares. Nordea Inv Ab invested in 79,319 shares. Nwi Mngmt Ltd Partnership, New York-based fund reported 451,974 shares. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Ltd Llc owns 341,019 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mgmt has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 42,713 are owned by Alpine Glob. Augustine Asset Mgmt accumulated 23,062 shares. Alliancebernstein LP holds 2.09M shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Connecticut-based Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation holds 0.04% or 1.80M shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp reported 500,823 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Dell Technologies Inc by 757,510 shares to 164,000 shares, valued at $9.63M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Iac Interactivecorp (NASDAQ:IACI) by 3,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,000 shares, and cut its stake in Snap Inc.