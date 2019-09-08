Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Rose While Alpine Partners Vi Has Boosted Stake by $406,252; Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Increases Position in Microsoft (MSFT)

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 1.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc bought 2,625 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 160,379 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.92M, up from 157,754 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.95 during the last trading session, reaching $139.1. About 17.74 million shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 16/03/2018 – FTI Consulting’s Carlyn Taylor Named a Fellow of the American College of Bankruptcy; 05/04/2018 – Microsoft is letting the firms it partners with keep the rights to their tech; 19/03/2018 – White House chief of staff John Kelly has appointed former Microsoft and General Motors executive Chris Liddell to be his deputy, in charge of policy; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft is now more valuable than Alphabet – by about $10 billion; 07/05/2018 – MICROSOFT – JOINT EFFORT WITH QUALCOMM TECHNOLOGIES TO CREATE A VISION Al DEVELOPER KIT RUNNING AZURE IOT EDGE; 11/04/2018 – WhiteHat Security Announces New Crash Course Series to Strengthen Application Security Expertise Among Developers and Security Practitioners; 17/05/2018 – The Microsoft Cloud can save customers 93 percent and more in energy and carbon efficiency; 25/04/2018 – ZERTO REPORTS CROSS-SELLING PACT WITH MICROSOFT TO DELIVER ADVA; 30/05/2018 – Microsoft hosts ribbon-cutting ceremony for Microsoft Software & Systems Academy servicing the Jacksonville military community; 22/05/2018 – Interstate Hotels & Resorts lgnites its Digital Leadership by Landing One of the Most Extraordinary Sales & Marketing Minds in Hospitality

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 13.67 million shares traded or 329.33% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Goelzer Investment has invested 1.43% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Vantage Investment Prtn Ltd Company holds 831,687 shares or 9.13% of its portfolio. Sands Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Wagner Bowman Management Corporation holds 45,018 shares or 1.26% of its portfolio. Moreover, Loeb Prtnrs Corp has 0.01% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). 6,104 are held by Lyons Wealth Management Ltd Limited Liability Company. Segment Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp has 57,036 shares. 2.13 million were accumulated by Ion Asset. Heritage Investors Management Corporation stated it has 2.75% in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Windham Mgmt Ltd Co reported 4,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems, Arizona-based fund reported 1.50 million shares. Alexandria Ltd Liability Corporation reported 75,084 shares. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Tru has 30,000 shares. 589,280 were accumulated by Saturna Cap. Finance Advisory Serv accumulated 21,015 shares or 0.48% of the stock.

Dorsey & Whitney Trust Company Llc, which manages about $639.94M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 3,793 shares to 13,739 shares, valued at $1.11M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Bemis Co (NYSE:BMS) by 15,210 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 90,770 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Msci Eafe Etf (EFA).

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 170,767 shares to 181,000 shares, valued at $6.91 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 757,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,000 shares, and cut its stake in Sprott Physical Gold And Silve.