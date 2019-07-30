Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Stock Declined While Knighthead Capital Management Has Decreased Position; Taconic Capital Advisors LP Increased Its Genworth Finl (GNW) Position

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp increased its stake in Genworth Finl Inc (GNW) by 46.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp bought 175,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.36% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 550,000 shares of the life insurance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.11M, up from 375,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Taconic Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Genworth Finl Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.96B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.70% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $3.9. About 2.62M shares traded. Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) has risen 6.62% since July 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GNW News: 24/04/2018 – Genworth: Cfius to Proceed Directly to a 45-Day Investigation Period Following a One-Day Review Period; 09/05/2018 – GENWORTH MORTGAGE INSURANCE AUSTRALIA LTD – GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS UNCHANGED; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – COS HAVE WITHDRAWN, RE-FILED THEIR JOINT VOLUNTARY NOTICE TO PROVIDE CFIUS TIME TO REVIEW PROPOSED DEAL BETWEEN CO AND OCEANWIDE; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH MI CANADA 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN C$115M; 24/04/2018 – GENWORTH FINANCIAL – IN CONNECTION WITH RE-FILING, CFIUS AGREED TO PROCEED DIRECTLY TO 45-DAY INVESTIGATION PERIOD FOLLOWING A 1-DAY REVIEW PERIOD; 01/05/2018 – Genworth Australia Says Signs of Softening in Cure Rates Emerged in 1Q18; 27/04/2018 – Genworth Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA PLANS UP TO A$100M SHARE BUYBACK; 23/04/2018 – DJ Genworth Financial Inc Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GNW); 01/05/2018 – GENWORTH AUSTRALIA 1Q NET PREMIUMS EARNED A$67.4M

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.66B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.94. About 1.00M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.11 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 26 investors sold GNW shares while 80 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 61 raised stakes. 306.35 million shares or 3.24% more from 296.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). California-based Shelton Cap Mngmt has invested 0.15% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). The Ohio-based Gateway Investment Advisers Ltd Liability Company has invested 0% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% or 90,549 shares. Gp accumulated 1.31 million shares. Pub Employees Retirement Systems Of Ohio has invested 0.01% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Cleararc Capital Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 12,857 shares. Boston Ltd Liability Corp reported 11,000 shares. Fincl Bank Of New York Mellon Corporation has 8.31M shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Parametric Portfolio Assoc Limited Company accumulated 2.36 million shares. Vanguard Group stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). The California-based Aperio Grp Inc Ltd Llc has invested 0.02% in Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW). Willingdon Wealth accumulated 108 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas accumulated 176,000 shares or 0.01% of the stock. National Bank Of Montreal Can reported 16,440 shares.

More notable recent Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Merger Arbitrage Mondays – 12 New Deals Wrap Up A Blockbuster Quarter For Mergers – Seeking Alpha” on July 01, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Genworth -5.4% after posting Q4 adjusted operating loss – Seeking Alpha” published on February 05, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Genworth slides 10% after acquirer’s auditor resigns – Seeking Alpha” on February 25, 2019. More interesting news about Genworth Financial, Inc. (NYSE:GNW) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Genworth Financial, Inc. (GNW) CEO Tom McInerney on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why Genworth Financial Is Up More Than 20% Today – The Motley Fool” with publication date: October 29, 2018.

Taconic Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $11.01 billion and $1.35B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in T Mobile Us Inc (NYSE:TMUS) by 10,256 shares to 41,042 shares, valued at $2.84M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 275,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.60 million shares, and cut its stake in Symantec Corp (NASDAQ:SYMC).

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “YPF SA reports NYSE:YPF – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima’s (YPF) Management on Q1 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on May 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About BlackBerry Limited (BB) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YPF expects further production decline in 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on March 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “YPF $3B damages case to proceed, U.S. Supreme Court rules – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 24, 2019.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 6,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $169.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.