Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shareholder Knighthead Capital Management Has Trimmed Position by $2.80 Million; Orleans Capital Management Has Decreased Its 3M (MMM) Holding by $416,691; Shares Declined

Orleans Capital Management Corp decreased its stake in 3M Corp (MMM) by 21.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orleans Capital Management Corp sold 2,013 shares as the company’s stock declined 16.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7,445 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.55 million, down from 9,458 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orleans Capital Management Corp who had been investing in 3M Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $100.29B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.33% or $4.15 during the last trading session, reaching $173.98. About 4.02 million shares traded or 18.04% up from the average. 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) has declined 15.38% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.81% the S&P500. Some Historical MMM News: 22/05/2018 – Vomela/3M Teambuilding Event Results in Donation to the YMCA of the Greater Twin Cities; 11/04/2018 – Filtrete™ Brand from 3M Teams up with Amazon to Integrate the New Filtrete™ Smart Air Filter Line with Amazon Dash; 30/05/2018 – HOULIHAN LOKEY REPORTS 3M-SHARE SECONDARY BY SELLING HOLDERS; 24/04/2018 – 3M CO – IN QTR, RESOLVED A PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED LAWSUIT WITH THE STATE OF MINNESOTA AND RECORDED A PRE-TAX CHARGE OF $897 MILLION; 04/04/2018 – C3 IOT ANNOUNCED MULTI-YEAR AGREEMENT WITH 3M TO PROVIDE C3 IOT Al AND IOT SOFTWARE PLATFORM TO SUPPORT 3M’S DIGITAL TRANSFORMATION; 27/03/2018 – Australia 3M Interbank Yield at 1.83% by End-1Q18 (Survey); 24/04/2018 – 3M SEES 2018 ADJ. EFFECTIVE TAX RATE OF 20% TO 22%; 09/05/2018 – LifeSignals Launches Life Signal(TM) Processor Product Family, Developed with Support of 3M and STMicroelectronics; 24/04/2018 – 3M 1Q Adj EPS $2.50; 22/03/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with 3M Materials

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.68 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $16.81. About 734,190 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 13/03/2018 – ANALYSIS-Oil majors’ interest in Argentina tests free-market reforms; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices

Since January 30, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 9 selling transactions for $14.57 million activity. PAGE GREGORY R also bought $176,260 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, May 9. Another trade for 8,906 shares valued at $1.77 million was sold by Vale Michael G.. $2.66 million worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) was sold by THULIN INGE G on Thursday, January 31. Gangestad Nicholas C also sold $942,450 worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) on Thursday, February 7. $3.22M worth of 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) shares were sold by Bauman James L. Shares for $1.63 million were sold by Vrohidis Ippocratis on Thursday, February 7.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.18, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 55 investors sold MMM shares while 546 reduced holdings. 135 funds opened positions while 452 raised stakes. 375.82 million shares or 5.73% less from 398.67 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack And Oliver Limited Com owns 16,276 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Tradition Capital Management Ltd Com has invested 1.65% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Wedge L Lp Nc stated it has 66,537 shares or 0.16% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Mngmt Lp stated it has 0.41% of its portfolio in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Holderness has invested 0.45% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Gam Hldg Ag has 20,069 shares for 0.18% of their portfolio. Zacks Inv Management owns 9,229 shares. Stillwater Investment Mngmt Lc has 2.25% invested in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bokf Na owns 84,259 shares for 0.42% of their portfolio. Renaissance Technology Lc holds 287,427 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Company holds 0.39% or 209,876 shares in its portfolio. Bb&T Limited Liability Company reported 0.32% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Hall Laurie J Trustee holds 3.66% or 33,474 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance The reported 0.13% in 3M Company (NYSE:MMM). Bancshares Of The West holds 8,285 shares.

Orleans Capital Management Corp, which manages about $1.29 billion and $130.37 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New Com (NYSE:TJX) by 13,350 shares to 23,515 shares, valued at $1.25 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Schlumberger Ltd (NYSE:SLB) by 21,892 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,019 shares, and has risen its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Analysts await 3M Company (NYSE:MMM) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.59 EPS, up 0.39% or $0.01 from last year’s $2.58 per share. MMM’s profit will be $1.49 billion for 16.79 P/E if the $2.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.20 actual EPS reported by 3M Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.73% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership has invested 0.25% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 33,190 shares stake. Gam Ag stated it has 219,439 shares. Kansas-based Waddell & Reed Fincl has invested 0.04% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Stevens Cap Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 31,780 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Envestnet Asset Mgmt holds 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 22,223 shares. Van Eck accumulated 1,357 shares or 0% of the stock. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 134,109 shares. Millennium Mngmt Limited Liability reported 1.80 million shares stake. 4.04M were accumulated by Bamco. Jfs Wealth Limited Liability Company stated it has 1,455 shares. Gramercy Funds Mgmt Limited Com has invested 5.08% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 2.09M shares. Moreover, Cambrian Lp has 1.17% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 58,700 shares. Corecommodity Lc reported 57,524 shares.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (Put) (SPY) by 6,000 shares to 600,000 shares, valued at $169.49M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.12 EPS, down 63.64% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $47.68M for 35.02 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.22% EPS growth.

