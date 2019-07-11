Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shareholder Knighthead Capital Management Has Decreased Its Holding by $2.80 Million; Smucker J M (SJM) Holder Hemenway Trust Company Lowered Its Position

Hemenway Trust Company Llc decreased its stake in Smucker J M (SJM) by 92.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hemenway Trust Company Llc sold 26,298 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.92% with the market. The institutional investor held 2,013 shares of the packaged foods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $235,000, down from 28,311 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hemenway Trust Company Llc who had been investing in Smucker J M for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.53% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $118.14. About 652,753 shares traded. The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) has risen 14.27% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.84% the S&P500. Some Historical SJM News: 08/03/2018 – Smucker’s baking brands business may soon be up for sale – Bloomberg; 22/03/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Products Potentially Contain Elevated Levels of Beef Thyroid Hormone; 05/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER SAYS REVIEWING COMPLAINT, WORKING WITH CONAGRA; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Smucker Cannot Have The Cooking Oil Market To Itself — MarketWatch; 04/04/2018 – L Catterton and the Lang Family to Sell Ainsworth Pet Nutrition to The J.M. Smucker Company; 05/03/2018 – FTC: Merger of Crisco, Wesson Would Give Smucker Power to Raise Prices of Leading Canola, Vegetable Cooking Oil BrandS; 08/03/2018 – J. M. SMUCKER’S SALE OF ITS BAKING BRANDS COULD FETCH AS MUCH AS $700 MILLION IN SALE- BLOOMBERG, CITING; 04/04/2018 – J.M. Smucker: Will Explore Strategic Options for U.S. Baking Business, Including Potential Sale; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – WITH BELGYA’S ELECTION, CO’S BOARD CONSISTS OF 9 MEMBERS; 14/05/2018 – The J. M. Smucker Company Completes Acquisition of Ainsworth Pet Nutrition, LLC, Maker of Rachael Ray™ Nutrish® Pet Food

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.02B market cap company. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $18.45. About 1.64 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “YPF SA reports NYSE:YPF – GlobeNewswire” on April 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “YPF $3B damages case to proceed, U.S. Supreme Court rules – Seeking Alpha” published on June 24, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “GE and YPF Secure Financing for Two Fastpower Projects in Argentina – Business Wire” on July 05, 2017. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “YPF prepares to start regular light crude exports from Vaca Muerta – Seeking Alpha” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Gurufocus.com‘s news article titled: “Are These Seth Klarman Stocks Worth Buying? – GuruFocus.com” with publication date: November 20, 2018.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.22 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $83.65 million for 20.97 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -140.74% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Redwood Capital Mngmt Ltd has 0.84% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Augustine Asset Incorporated holds 0.21% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 23,062 shares. 38,844 were accumulated by Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt Systems. Saba Capital Mngmt LP reported 348,770 shares. Fincl Bank Of America De, a North Carolina-based fund reported 361,638 shares. Laurion Cap Ltd Partnership has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 29,625 are held by Raymond James Associates. Serengeti Asset Mngmt LP reported 0.24% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Alliancebernstein Lp reported 2.09 million shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Advisory Services Net Llc holds 399 shares. Carroll Fin Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 443 shares. Fisher Asset Management Ltd Liability Co holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 17,889 shares. Mirae Asset Company stated it has 0.03% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Alpine Glob Management Limited Liability Com has 0.17% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 497,243 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings.

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.93M shares to 10.43 million shares, valued at $185.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “J M Smucker Earnings: SJM Stock Surges on Q3 Beat – Yahoo Finance” published on February 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On WPP plc (WPP) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM): What Does The Future Look Like? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Coffee prices jolted by unexpected frost in Brazil – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 08, 2019.

Hemenway Trust Company Llc, which manages about $620.25M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Paypal Holdings by 12,252 shares to 99,210 shares, valued at $10.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 10,610 shares in the quarter, for a total of 89,708 shares, and has risen its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD).

Analysts await The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) to report earnings on August, 20. They expect $1.76 earnings per share, down 1.12% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.78 per share. SJM’s profit will be $200.31 million for 16.78 P/E if the $1.76 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.08 actual earnings per share reported by The J. M. Smucker Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.38% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.53, from 0.76 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold SJM shares while 187 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 194 raised stakes. 85.29 million shares or 4.95% less from 89.73 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Qs Invsts Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.03% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 20,385 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 0.01% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Wedgewood Invsts Pa stated it has 2,700 shares or 0.49% of all its holdings. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested 0.03% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). 12,858 are owned by Auxier Asset Management. 73,840 are owned by Bartlett Co Ltd Liability Company. The New York-based Alpine Woods Capital Investors Lc has invested 0.05% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Pennsylvania Company has 17,230 shares. Advisory Ser Net Llc has 0.01% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 742 shares. Conning has 0.01% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM). Chevy Chase Holdings holds 0.05% in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) or 95,874 shares. Fayerweather Charles invested in 0.65% or 3,600 shares. Amica Retiree Med Trust reported 627 shares stake. Brown Brothers Harriman & has 0% invested in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) for 1,573 shares. Baystate Wealth Management Ltd Liability reported 71 shares stake.