Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shareholder Canyon Capital Advisors Has Upped Holding by $360,000 as Market Valuation Rose; As Banc Of California (BANC) Market Value Rose, Seidman Lawrence B Raised Its Holding by $758,342

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 702,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.79 million, up from 682,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.65 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.96% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $9.46. About 2.28 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 13/03/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Methanex, YPF Sociedad Anonima, Adaptimmune Therapeutics, Horizon Pharma, Changy; 09/05/2018 – YPF TO HOLD FUEL PRICE RISES AFTER AGREEMENT W/GOVT: YPF; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs

Seidman Lawrence B increased its stake in Banc Of California Inc (BANC) by 12.36% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Seidman Lawrence B bought 58,334 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.00% . The institutional investor held 530,323 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.41M, up from 471,989 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Seidman Lawrence B who had been investing in Banc Of California Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $716.39 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $14.08. About 194,104 shares traded. Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) has declined 20.46% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 20.46% the S&P500. Some Historical BANC News: 07/04/2018 – Bankers Cobalt Corp Discovers Elevated Cobalt And Copper In Soil Sampling At Kabolela South; 13/04/2018 – 3 $BANC Dominion often hired to address serious AML issues; 27/04/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $71.4 MLN VS $80.5 MLN; 30/04/2018 – Mobilitie Wires LAFC’s New Home, Banc of California Stadium; 08/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 07/05/2018 – Banc of California Presenting at Conference May 9; 19/04/2018 – DJ Banc of California Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BANC); 11/04/2018 – LAFC Engages ABM for Grand Opening and Ongoing Maintenance of Banc of California Stadium; 06/04/2018 – Banc of California Volume Jumps More Than Six Times Average; 15/03/2018 – BANC OF CALIFORNIA INC – COMPANY ESTIMATES THAT CHARGE-OFF AMOUNT WILL HAVE AN IMMATERIAL IMPACT ON VARIOUS REGULATORY CAPITAL RATIOS

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20B and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equitrans Midstream Corporat by 657,567 shares to 1.61 million shares, valued at $31.66 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Caesars Entmt Corp (NASDAQ:CZR) by 15.20M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 62.39 million shares, and cut its stake in Banco Macro Sa (NYSE:BMA).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Serengeti Asset Management Limited Partnership holds 130,000 shares. Prelude Capital Mgmt Limited Liability stated it has 17,692 shares. Franklin Res holds 0.01% or 804,116 shares in its portfolio. Lsv Asset Management has 60,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Moreover, Vanguard Group Inc has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 844,617 shares. Legal General Gp Pcl reported 0.01% stake. Services Automobile Association, a Texas-based fund reported 889,012 shares. Electron Capital Partners Llc invested in 0.39% or 155,647 shares. State Street Corporation holds 5.17 million shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ftb Advisors holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 155 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi owns 275,358 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Bancorp Of Mellon owns 169,750 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. British Columbia holds 0.01% or 79,100 shares. Shell Asset Management stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.39, from 1.06 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 9 investors sold BANC shares while 38 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 54 raised stakes. 49.40 million shares or 0.77% more from 49.02 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Financial Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Parkside Fin Bank And reported 108 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). State Of Wisconsin Inv Board has 0.03% invested in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Principal Gru Inc, Iowa-based fund reported 343,358 shares. Texas-based Texas Permanent School Fund has invested 0.01% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Arizona State Retirement stated it has 0.01% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). First Mercantile Communication accumulated 11,947 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Arkansas-based Forest Hill Cap Ltd Liability has invested 3.23% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Prudential Public Limited owns 858,000 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Second Curve Capital invested in 6.07% or 632,341 shares. Price Michael F holds 2.42% of its portfolio in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) for 1.34M shares. Pl Advsrs Limited Liability Co stated it has 13.99% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC). Tower Ltd Co (Trc) accumulated 19,853 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC).