Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Shareholder Bamco Cut Its Stake by $10.87 Million as Shares Declined; As Tyler Technologies (TYL) Stock Value Declined, Stockbridge Partners Cut Holding

Stockbridge Partners Llc decreased its stake in Tyler Technologies Inc (TYL) by 34.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stockbridge Partners Llc sold 302,723 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.06% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 568,568 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $116.22M, down from 871,291 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stockbridge Partners Llc who had been investing in Tyler Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.34% or $2.86 during the last trading session, reaching $216.02. About 351,521 shares traded or 74.97% up from the average. Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) has declined 6.94% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.37% the S&P500. Some Historical TYL News: 18/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies To Acquire Socrata; 18/04/2018 – TYLER TECHNOLOGIES INC – SOCRATA’S SENIOR LEADERSHIP TEAM IS EXPECTED TO JOIN TYLER’S TEAM, ALONG WITH SUBSTANTIALLY ALL COMPANY’S EMPLOYEES; 07/05/2018 – Tyler Tech Presenting at Conference May 24; 27/03/2018 – Second-Largest School District in Pennsylvania Selects Tyler Technologies’ Enterprise Resource Planning Solution; 06/03/2018 – Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 01/05/2018 – Tyler Technologies Acquires Sage Data Security; 30/04/2018 – Tyler Technologies Expands Odyssey Case Management Solution within the Northern Territory of Australia; 08/05/2018 – Community ISD in Texas Selects Tyler Technologies’ Solutions for Student Information and Financial Management; 06/03/2018 Tyler Technologies’ Building Remodel to Accommodate Hiring in Dayton, Ohio, Metro Area; 02/05/2018 – TYLER TECH SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.73 TO $4.83, EST. $4.78

Bamco Inc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 16.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bamco Inc sold 776,586 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 4.04M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $56.62 million, down from 4.82 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bamco Inc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.92B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $18.21. About 1.16 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since June 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments

Investors sentiment increased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 1.21 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 16 investors sold TYL shares while 99 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 105 raised stakes. 32.34 million shares or 9.59% less from 35.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Invest Llc holds 0.08% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) for 13,644 shares. King Luther Capital Mgmt Corporation invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd has invested 0.11% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Fred Alger Management accumulated 280,583 shares. The Minnesota-based Ameriprise Inc has invested 0.04% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). State Of Wisconsin Board owns 7,152 shares. Principal Fincl Grp, Iowa-based fund reported 169,955 shares. Campbell And Adviser Limited Liability Com has invested 0.2% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Suntrust Banks owns 12,119 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. 1,316 were reported by First Manhattan. Royal Bancorporation Of Canada has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). Cambridge Research Advsr Inc invested 0.01% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). United Cap Financial Advisers Ltd Co reported 26,506 shares. Mackenzie Corp invested 0.09% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL). New York-based M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 0% in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Stockbridge Partners Llc, which manages about $1.82B and $2.72 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Charter Communications Inc N by 65,748 shares to 606,467 shares, valued at $210.39M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Liberty Broadband Corp by 591,439 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.60M shares, and has risen its stake in Visa Inc (NYSE:V).

Analysts await Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.01 earnings per share, up 7.45% or $0.07 from last year’s $0.94 per share. TYL’s profit will be $38.73M for 53.47 P/E if the $1.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.95 actual earnings per share reported by Tyler Technologies, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 6.32% EPS growth.

Bamco Inc, which manages about $24.24B and $23.59B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Therapeuticsmd Inc (NYSEMKT:TXMD) by 500,000 shares to 2.35M shares, valued at $11.44M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cooper Cos Inc (NYSE:COO) by 57,745 shares in the quarter, for a total of 235,532 shares, and has risen its stake in Kinsale Cap Group Inc.