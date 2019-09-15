Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Share Price Rose While Canyon Capital Advisors Boosted Position by $360,000; Autodesk (ADSK) Stock Value Declined While Addison Capital Company Has Increased by $369,522 Its Stake

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 2.93% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 702,475 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $12.79 million, up from 682,475 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 2.33M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 05/03/2018 – YPF’S METROGAS DIVESTMENT SEEN HAPPENING IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO

Addison Capital Company increased its stake in Autodesk Inc (ADSK) by 71.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Addison Capital Company bought 2,281 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.23% . The institutional investor held 5,472 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $891,000, up from 3,191 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Addison Capital Company who had been investing in Autodesk Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.21 during the last trading session, reaching $153.48. About 1.99 million shares traded. Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) has risen 22.97% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ADSK News: 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees 1Q Loss/Shr 44c-Loss 41c; 24/05/2018 – Autodesk Sees 2Q Rev $595M-$605M; 21/03/2018 – AUTODESK INC ADSK.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $169 FROM $162; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk 4Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – AUTODESK INC – QTRLY TOTAL NET REVENUE $559.9 MLN VS $485.7 MLN; 03/05/2018 – GM – AS PART OF MULTI-YEAR ALLIANCE, CO, AUTODESK TO COLLABORATE ON PROJECTS INVOLVING GENERATIVE DESIGN, ADDITIVE MANUFACTURING, MATERIALS SCIENCE; 06/03/2018 – Autodesk Sees FY19 Adj EPS 77c-Adj EPS 95c; 05/04/2018 – Autodesk at Sanford C. Bernstein & Co. Software Summit Apr 10; 29/05/2018 – ORDERFOX.com and Autodesk — A Collaboration Increasing Benefits to New and Existing Users; 07/03/2018 – Autodesk Trading Activity Surges to More Than 13 Times Average

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Glendon Mngmt Lp stated it has 52,250 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Serengeti Asset Management LP stated it has 130,000 shares. River & Mercantile Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.29% or 116,911 shares in its portfolio. Georgia-based Voya Investment Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Nwi Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 451,974 shares. Us Bancorporation De owns 809 shares. The Missouri-based Parkside Finance Bankshares & has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Brandes Invest Ltd Partnership has invested 3.49% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Ftb Advsr owns 155 shares. State Common Retirement Fund holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 34,400 shares. Goldman Sachs Grp, a New York-based fund reported 2.17M shares. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 134,109 shares. Electron Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Company reported 0.39% stake. United Fincl Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company invested in 24,594 shares. Acadian Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.86 million shares or 0.16% of all its holdings.

Canyon Capital Advisors Llc, which manages about $20.20 billion and $4.93B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Arconic Inc by 16,250 shares to 7.98M shares, valued at $206.15 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Williams Cos Inc Del (NYSE:WMB) by 369,938 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.60M shares, and cut its stake in Oi S A.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.17 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.06, from 1.23 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold ADSK shares while 190 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 196.81 million shares or 0.91% less from 198.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Pointstate Lp invested in 1.14% or 334,464 shares. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Company accumulated 0.11% or 31,322 shares. 104,369 were reported by Fred Alger Management. Aviva Public Limited Com owns 0.09% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 80,932 shares. Ing Groep Nv holds 0.11% or 40,358 shares. Assetmark stated it has 90 shares. Moreover, Shell Asset has 0.05% invested in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 12,862 shares. Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 3,920 shares. Winslow Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 1.39 million shares. California-based Parnassus Ca has invested 0.37% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK). Bancshares Of America Corporation De stated it has 4.32M shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 0.1% or 35,368 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 0% of its portfolio in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) for 3,679 shares. Meiji Yasuda Asset Mngmt reported 0.07% stake. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation reported 0.01% in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).