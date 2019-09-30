Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Market Valuation Rose While Gramercy Funds Management Has Trimmed Holding by $15.94 Million; Stephens Investment Management Group Raised Its Green Dot (GDOT) Holding by $10.13 Million

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc increased its stake in Green Dot Corp (GDOT) by 23.57% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc bought 211,017 shares as the company’s stock declined 20.30% . The institutional investor held 1.11M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $54.10M, up from 895,359 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group Llc who had been investing in Green Dot Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.32B market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.23 during the last trading session, reaching $25.46. About 485,872 shares traded. Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) has declined 35.46% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.46% the S&P500. Some Historical GDOT News: 09/05/2018 – Green Dot 1Q EPS $1.29; 26/04/2018 – Green Dot to Participate at Upcoming Investor Conferences; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Had Seen 2018 Rev $982M-$997M; 10/05/2018 – Boxing Legend Oscar De La Hoya Helps To Honor Teachers At Green Dot Public Schools Sixth Annual Golden Dot Awards; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT 1Q OPER REV. $315.0M, EST. $297.3M; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Rev $1B-$1.01B; 09/05/2018 – Green Dot Sees 2018 Adj EPS $2.93-Adj EPS $3; 09/05/2018 – GREEN DOT CORP GDOT.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $2.93 TO $3.00; 15/05/2018 – Green Dot Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 29/05/2018 – Green Dot Portfolio: Trade Alert For 5/29/18

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 885,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 470,077 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.58 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.01% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $9.27. About 682,983 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 46 investors sold GDOT shares while 60 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 44.34 million shares or 1.26% more from 43.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Elk Creek Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.93% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). The Georgia-based Aurora Invest Counsel has invested 0.91% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Hennessy Advsrs Incorporated invested in 25,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas invested in 0% or 174,080 shares. Connor Clark Lunn Inv Ltd holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 179,325 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na holds 3,187 shares. Voya Invest Lc holds 0.04% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) or 415,678 shares. Cap Impact Lc has invested 0.73% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Ami Asset Management holds 0.8% of its portfolio in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 328,205 shares. The Massachusetts-based State Street has invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Principal Financial Grp holds 0.01% or 211,349 shares in its portfolio. Piedmont Advsrs reported 0.01% stake. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd Com invested 0.01% in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT). Moreover, Century Cos has 0.01% invested in Green Dot Corporation (NYSE:GDOT) for 303,628 shares. Envestnet Asset Incorporated accumulated 20,346 shares.

Stephens Investment Management Group Llc, which manages about $3.08B and $5.28 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bio Techne Corp (NASDAQ:TECH) by 3,381 shares to 91,594 shares, valued at $19.10M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 5,314 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 759,778 shares, and cut its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage invested in 258,824 shares or 0% of the stock. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv reported 424,700 shares. Schroder Investment Mngmt has 0.16% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 8.34 million shares. 573,049 are held by State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D. Manufacturers Life Ins Co The holds 1.24M shares. Saba Cap LP reported 17,498 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wells Fargo And Com Mn has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt Incorporated holds 959,793 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Sector Pension Inv Board holds 45,400 shares. Barclays Public Llc, United Kingdom-based fund reported 210,444 shares. Nwi Mngmt LP holds 0.68% or 451,974 shares. 54,000 were accumulated by Mackenzie Corporation. Mirae Asset Global Investments Limited invested in 0.03% or 252,743 shares. The Illinois-based Driehaus Capital Limited Liability Company has invested 0.42% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Art Advisors Limited Liability Company has 16,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $343.71 million for 2.60 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.