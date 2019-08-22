Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holder Knighthead Capital Management Trimmed Its Holding by $2.80 Million; Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company LTD Increases Position in Medtronic Plc (MDT)

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.85 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.05% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $9.8. About 2.07M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Medtronic Plc (MDT) by 11.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd bought 33,207 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.43% . The institutional investor held 330,849 shares of the electromedical & electrotherapeutic apparatus company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.13 million, up from 297,642 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd who had been investing in Medtronic Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $144.88B market cap company. The stock increased 0.22% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $108.03. About 3.26 million shares traded. Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) has risen 14.44% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.44% the S&P500. Some Historical MDT News: 27/04/2018 – Global Minimally lnvasive Surgical Instruments Market Report 2018-2023 Featuring Aesculap, Medtronic, Smith and Nephew and Zimmer Biomet – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 20/03/2018 – MEDTRONIC SAYS N ADAPTIVCRT ALGORITHM LINKED TO AF EPISODE CUT; 10/04/2018 – MEDTRONIC EXPANDS VISUALASE(TM) MRI-GUIDED LASER ABLATION; 09/03/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–506R88070-ICD PROCEDURE-MEDTRONIC USA – 506R88070; 24/05/2018 – MEDTRONIC 4Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.38; 01/05/2018 – Medtronic Announces TiONIC Technology, a Titanium 3D Printed Platform for Spine Surgery Implants; 10/05/2018 – JPMorgan Adds Aptiv, Cuts Apple, Buys More Medtronic: 13F; 11/05/2018 – New Study Demonstrates Feasibility of Novel Mechanical Sensor in Medtronic Micra Transcatheter Pacing System to Detect Atrial Contractions and Restore AV Synchrony; 10/04/2018 – Medtronic Expands Visualase MRI-Guided Laser Ablation System to European Markets With CE Mark Approval; 09/03/2018 – REG-Medtronic Announces Cash Dividend for Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2018

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (Call) (NYSE:PCG) by 1.71M shares to 2.21 million shares, valued at $39.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Van Eck Corp stated it has 1,357 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Grp has invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Ftb Advsrs holds 0% or 296 shares in its portfolio. Laurion Cap Management Ltd Partnership invested 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Glendon Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 52,250 shares stake. Asset Mgmt holds 0% or 3,673 shares. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability stated it has 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Wellington Management Group Incorporated Ltd Liability Partnership accumulated 7.98 million shares. Envestnet Asset Mgmt accumulated 0% or 22,223 shares. Corecommodity Management Ltd reported 57,524 shares. Redwood Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.84% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Inc reported 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Alpine Glob Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.17% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Jfs Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Eaton Vance stated it has 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Management Company Ltd, which manages about $6.06 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30,634 shares to 241,635 shares, valued at $17.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 22,362 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 383,505 shares, and cut its stake in Arista Networks Inc (NYSE:ANET).