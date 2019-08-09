Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holder Knighthead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding by $2.80 Million as Stock Price Rose; North Run Capital LP Cut Its Brookdale Sr Living (BKD) Stake by $1.35 Million as Market Valuation Rose

North Run Capital Lp decreased its stake in Brookdale Sr Living Inc (BKD) by 12.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. North Run Capital Lp sold 225,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 26.26% . The hedge fund held 1.58 million shares of the hospital and nursing management company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.36M, down from 1.80M at the end of the previous reported quarter. North Run Capital Lp who had been investing in Brookdale Sr Living Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.53 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.61% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $7.96. About 353,186 shares traded. Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) has declined 17.39% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.39% the S&P500. Some Historical BKD News: 27/04/2018 – BROOKDALE HOLDER LAND & BUILDINGS `THRILLED’ WITH VENTAS NEWS; 27/04/2018 – Brookdale Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/04/2018 – Land & Buildings Comments on Brookdale and Ventas Announcements; 15/05/2018 – Brookdale Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 14/05/2018 – Brookdale at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 07/05/2018 – BROOKDALE 1Q LOSS/SHR $2.45, EST. LOSS/SHR 23C; 03/05/2018 – New South Capital Management Exits Position in Brookdale; 09/05/2018 – WCBS-TV Reports Brookdale Hospital and Medical Center in Brooklyn, NY lncorporates The Wand® Computer Assisted Anesthesia Technology for Pediatric Dentistry Patients; 07/05/2018 – Brookdale Senior Living 1Q Loss $457.2M; 04/05/2018 – Ten Brookdale Communities Recognized For Quality Achievement From the American Health Care Association

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37M shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.31B market cap company. The stock increased 2.62% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $16.04. About 596,937 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lmr Ltd Liability Partnership reported 497,243 shares or 0.36% of all its holdings. Boston holds 186,321 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Glendon Cap Limited Partnership owns 0.18% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 52,250 shares. Bamco New York has 4.04 million shares for 0.24% of their portfolio. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 0.04% or 305,298 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Llc reported 11,627 shares stake. Zeke Advsrs Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 53,279 shares. Exane Derivatives has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Alliancebernstein LP reported 2.09M shares. Fmr Ltd holds 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 899,682 shares. Carroll Financial Assocs Inc reported 443 shares. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 134,109 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Caxton Associates Limited Partnership stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Waddell & Reed Fincl Inc holds 0.04% or 1.10M shares. River And Mercantile Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Partnership invested 0.06% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 14.01 million shares to 19.90M shares, valued at $37.41 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Since February 19, 2019, it had 10 buys, and 0 insider sales for $482,729 activity. On Tuesday, February 26 the insider BUMSTEAD FRANK M bought $138,990. $4,995 worth of stock was bought by Johnson-Mills Rita on Thursday, February 28. On Tuesday, February 19 SEWARD JAMES R bought $71,386 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 10,000 shares. On Tuesday, February 19 BAIER LUCINDA M bought $52,769 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) or 7,500 shares. Warren Denise Wilder bought $32,786 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) on Monday, March 4. $36,950 worth of Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) shares were bought by WIELANSKY LEE S.