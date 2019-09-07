Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holder Knighthead Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Illinois Tool Works (ITW) Holder Nuwave Investment Management Lifted Stake

Nuwave Investment Management Llc increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc (ITW) by 1271.61% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nuwave Investment Management Llc bought 6,002 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.08% . The hedge fund held 6,474 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $929,000, up from 472 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nuwave Investment Management Llc who had been investing in Illinois Tool Works Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $48.80 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.67% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $152.49. About 907,328 shares traded. Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) has risen 10.38% since September 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.38% the S&P500. Some Historical ITW News: 02/04/2018 – ITW Food Equipment Group Earns 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year — Sustained Excellence Award; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Operating Margin 24.1%; 03/05/2018 – ILLINOIS TOOL WORKS INC ITW.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $165 FROM $185; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate of About 25%; 08/05/2018 – Illinois Tool Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference Jun 7; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Had Seen 2018 EPS $7.45-$7.65; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works 1Q Rev $3.74B; 09/03/2018 – Illinois Tool Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Illinois Tool Works Sees 2018 Organic Growth of 3%-4%; 01/05/2018 – Sophia, the Humanoid Robot, and Dr. David Hanson, Robotics and AI Expert, Confirmed to Deliver ITW 2018 Keynote

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16 million, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 13.67 million shares traded or 333.57% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B

More notable recent Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Take Comfort From Insider Transactions At Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)? – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Lanny’s July Dividend Income Summary – Seeking Alpha” published on August 11, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Did You Miss Illinois Tool Works’s (NYSE:ITW) 86% Share Price Gain? – Yahoo Finance” on April 24, 2019. More interesting news about Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “How Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Could Add Value To Your Portfolio – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Will Illinois Tool Works Inc.’s (NYSE:ITW) Earnings Grow In The Year Ahead? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ITW shares while 339 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 260 raised stakes. 220.28 million shares or 4.90% less from 231.63 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cambridge Trust owns 14,755 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Invesco Limited, Georgia-based fund reported 764,902 shares. Granite Investment owns 3,680 shares. Rockland Tru holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) for 4,107 shares. 113,254 are held by Pggm. Comerica Bancshares holds 0.1% or 79,961 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Gp Ltd Liability has invested 0.04% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Rmb Cap Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.31% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Wunderlich Cap Managemnt reported 1,416 shares. Meristem Family Wealth Ltd invested 0.11% of its portfolio in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers Id invested in 13,191 shares. The Alabama-based Aull And Monroe Mngmt Corp has invested 0.82% in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW). Goldman Sachs Gru has 1.50M shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability accumulated 0.01% or 17,737 shares. Cls Investments Limited Liability Company stated it has 723 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Nuwave Investment Management Llc, which manages about $246.42 million and $85.13M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 6,738 shares to 18 shares, valued at $2,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Booking Holdings Inc by 289 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 355 shares, and cut its stake in Verisk Analytics Inc (NASDAQ:VRSK).

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71 billion and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Pg&E Corp (NYSE:PCG) by 9.93 million shares to 10.43M shares, valued at $185.69 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ing Groep Nv reported 0.53% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Glendon Cap Mgmt Lp, California-based fund reported 52,250 shares. Jfs Wealth Ltd has 1,455 shares. Corecommodity Mgmt Limited Liability owns 57,524 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Legal General Public Limited Com has 244,480 shares. Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Corp owns 29,624 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Parametric Lc, a Washington-based fund reported 341,019 shares. Boston Prtnrs holds 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 186,321 shares. Stevens Cap Ltd Partnership owns 31,780 shares. Advisory Networks Ltd stated it has 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Wellington Group Ltd Liability Partnership invested 0.03% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Gam Ag, a Switzerland-based fund reported 219,439 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial Inc stated it has 1.10 million shares. Globeflex Limited Partnership reported 84,345 shares. Nordea Investment Ab invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).