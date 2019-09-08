Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holder Knighthead Capital Management Cut Stake; Ledyard National Bank Continues to Hold Stake in Eaton Plc (ETN)

Ledyard National Bank increased its stake in Eaton Corp Plc (ETN) by 8.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ledyard National Bank bought 4,248 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.34% . The institutional investor held 54,301 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.37M, up from 50,053 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ledyard National Bank who had been investing in Eaton Corp Plc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.44 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.59% or $1.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.25. About 1.91 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS INC – MARK EATON HAS RESIGNED FROM BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF COMPANY; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 10/05/2018 – Eaton and Shaanxi Fast Gear Announce a Joint Venture for Light-Duty Manual Transmissions in Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, and Africa; 08/05/2018 – Eaton Named Among America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 29/05/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces FDA Acceptance of NDA and Priority Review Status for Firdapse for Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 16/05/2018 – FORD – PARTS PRODUCED AT NOTTINGHAM ARE BEING SHIPPED VIA DAILY FLIGHTS UNTIL PRODUCTION IN EATON RAPIDS RETURNS TO PRE-FIRE LEVELS

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.64 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $9.26. About 13.67 million shares traded or 329.33% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 09/05/2018 – YPF SEES PESO DROP HELPING LOWER COSTS IN VACA MUERTA; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $350.04M for 2.60 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

