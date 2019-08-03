Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holder Knighthead Capital Management Cut Holding by $2.80 Million; Nextera Energy (NEE) Holder Neville Rodie & Shaw Cut Its Position by $593,089 as Shares Rose

Knighthead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 12.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Knighthead Capital Management Llc sold 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 1.37 million shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.16M, down from 1.57M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Knighthead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.25B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.87% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $15.88. About 760,995 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF POSTS 1ST QUARTER NET PROFIT OF 6 BLN PESOS; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc decreased its stake in Nextera Energy Inc (NEE) by 3.08% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc sold 3,073 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.19% . The institutional investor held 96,707 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.70 million, down from 99,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc who had been investing in Nextera Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $101.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.55% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $211.41. About 1.52M shares traded. NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) has risen 24.63% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.63% the S&P500. Some Historical NEE News: 21/05/2018 – NEXTERA ENERGY OUTLOOK STABLE BY FITCH; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy to Finance $5.1B Purchase Price Through Issuance of New Debt; 21/05/2018 – NextEra to Buy Southern Co. Florida Utilities for $5.1 Billion; 04/05/2018 – NextEra Energy and NextEra Energy Partners to meet with investors throughout May; 24/04/2018 – NextEra Energy 1Q EPS $9.32; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy reaches definitive agreements to acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and additional assets from Southern Company; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy Reaches Definitive Agreements to Acquire Gulf Power, Florida City Gas and Additional Assets From Southern Co; 21/05/2018 – NextEra Energy To Buy Some Of Southern Co.’s Florida Assets In A Deal Valued At $6.5 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/04/2018 – Xcel Energy: Gained Approval to Enter Into Contract With NextEra Energy Resources to Purchase 230 Megawatts of Wind Energy Through a Long-Term Contract; 21/05/2018 – Fitch Affirms NextEra’s ‘A-‘ IDR Following Florida Assets Acquisition Announcement

Knighthead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $5.71B and $539.31M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Oi S A by 14.01 million shares to 19.90 million shares, valued at $37.41M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Advsr Asset invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Wells Fargo Mn invested in 0% or 657,652 shares. Citigroup reported 0% stake. Brandes LP owns 8.65M shares. Glendon Capital Limited Partnership holds 0.18% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 52,250 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Company has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Saba Cap Management Ltd Partnership holds 348,770 shares. Northern Trust has 821,823 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Laurion Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 35,174 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc holds 22,223 shares. Sg Americas Limited Liability Company reported 57,017 shares. Advisory Services Net Ltd Llc has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Globeflex Capital Lp reported 84,345 shares. Essex Investment Management Communications Ltd Liability Company invested 0.18% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Raymond James And Assoc holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 29,625 shares.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $0.12 earnings per share, down 63.64% or $0.21 from last year’s $0.33 per share. YPF’s profit will be $47.20 million for 33.08 P/E if the $0.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.54 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -122.22% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.25 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.12 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 40 investors sold NEE shares while 376 reduced holdings. 113 funds opened positions while 409 raised stakes. 345.04 million shares or 2.17% less from 352.69 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Braun Stacey Assocs reported 83,854 shares. Carlson Lp stated it has 181,894 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings. Fort Washington Advsr Oh has 0.04% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 18,919 shares. Barometer Capital reported 1.79% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 38,225 are owned by Finemark Fincl Bank And Tru. Aperio Gru Ltd Liability holds 678,750 shares or 0.57% of its portfolio. Automobile Association reported 0.28% of its portfolio in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). Private Advisor Grp Ltd Llc holds 0.1% or 25,325 shares in its portfolio. Dubuque National Bank accumulated 582 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Moreover, Maple Capital has 0.2% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 4,434 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp owns 205,654 shares. Viking Fund Ltd Liability has invested 0.87% in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE). 136,954 were reported by Kbc Grp Nv. Qci Asset New York owns 1.96% invested in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) for 102,974 shares. Cbre Clarion Ltd Com reported 26,422 shares.

Analysts await NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.21 earnings per share, up 1.38% or $0.03 from last year’s $2.18 per share. NEE’s profit will be $1.06 billion for 23.92 P/E if the $2.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual earnings per share reported by NextEra Energy, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.96% negative EPS growth.

