Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holder Gramercy Funds Management Cut Its Position by $15.94 Million; Encana (ECA) Valuation Declined While Sprott Has Raised Its Stake

Gramercy Funds Management Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 65.33% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Gramercy Funds Management Llc sold 885,668 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 470,077 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $8.56 million, down from 1.36M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Gramercy Funds Management Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.79% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $8.72. About 2.22M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 09/05/2018 – YPF: NEWS SOON ABOUT GETTING OUT OF NON-COMPETITVE FIELDS; 05/03/2018 – YPF HOPES UP TO 8 SHALE GAS PROJECTS WILL GET GOVT SUBSIDY; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 02/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-Latin American nations compete for capital in surge of oil auctions

Sprott Inc increased its stake in Encana Corp (ECA) by 119.49% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sprott Inc bought 183,092 shares as the company’s stock declined 31.69% . The hedge fund held 336,314 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.73 million, up from 153,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sprott Inc who had been investing in Encana Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 6.50% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $5.18. About 37.88 million shares traded or 55.42% up from the average. Encana Corporation (NYSE:ECA) has declined 66.12% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 66.12% the S&P500. Some Historical ECA News: 05/04/2018 – BONANZA CREEK ENERGY CEO GREAGER FORMERLY OF ENCANA OIL & GAS; 02/04/2018 – Keyera, Encana to Develop Liquids Hub, Natural-Gas Processing, Liquids Stabilization Plant; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES MIDLAND DIFFERENTIALS CONTINUING TO WIDEN; 01/05/2018 – ENCANA SEES EXECUTING FULL BUYBACK PROGRAM; 02/04/2018 – KEYERA – ENTERED 20-YR INFRASTRUCTURE DEVELOPMENT AND MIDSTREAM SERVICE AGREEMENT WITH ENCANA; 26/03/2018 – Moody’s: Encana Upgrade Reflects Rising Production From Montney and Permian, Which Will Support Credit Metrics; 01/05/2018 – Encana reports on the election of directors voting results from the 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 02/04/2018 – ENCANA REACHES PACT WITH KEYERA PARTNERSHIP, A UNIT OF KEYERA; 02/04/2018 – Keyera Will Acquire and Fund the Remaining Development of Encana’s Pipestone Liquids Hub and Encana’s Planned Pipestone Processing Facility; 18/05/2018 – ENCANA REPORTS PERMANENT DEEP PANUKE GAS FIELD SHUTDOWN

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 25 investors sold YPF shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associate holds 297,345 shares. Brandes Invest Prtnrs Limited Partnership owns 8.61 million shares or 3.49% of their US portfolio. Northern reported 0.01% stake. Quantitative Investment Mngmt Ltd Company stated it has 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Shell Asset Management Communications invested 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Canyon Cap Advisors Limited Co holds 702,475 shares or 0.26% of its portfolio. Art Ltd Company has 16,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Financial Bank Of America Corporation De, North Carolina-based fund reported 692,542 shares. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 258,824 shares. Us Bankshares De holds 809 shares. Invesco Limited has 107,675 shares. Ftb reported 0% stake. Glendon Mngmt Ltd Partnership has 52,250 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 2.07 million shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdings Inc owns 622,230 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 EPS, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $343.65 million for 2.45 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual EPS reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

