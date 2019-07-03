Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) Holder Alpine Partners Vi Has Upped Position; As Home Depot Com (HD) Stock Price Rose, First Merchants Raised Stake

Alpine Partners Vi Llc increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (YPF) by 211.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Alpine Partners Vi Llc bought 29,018 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.44% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 42,713 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $598,000, up from 13,695 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Alpine Partners Vi Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.94B market cap company. The stock increased 0.83% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $18.25. About 632,819 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 04/04/2018 – Chile’s ENAP, Argentina’s YPF inaugurate $354 mln offshore gas project; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO

First Merchants Corp increased its stake in Home Depot Inc Com (HD) by 10.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. First Merchants Corp bought 2,223 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.78% with the market. The institutional investor held 23,674 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.54M, up from 21,451 at the end of the previous reported quarter. First Merchants Corp who had been investing in Home Depot Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $233.22 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.93% or $1.96 during the last trading session, reaching $212.1. About 2.12 million shares traded. The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) has risen 0.36% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 4.07% the S&P500. Some Historical HD News: 17/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC HD.N SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $1.03/SHR; 08/03/2018 – California’s Xavier Becerra: Home Depot Also Alleged to Have Discarded Customer Records Without Making Data Unreadable; 15/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Home Depot’s rare sales miss; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Slow Start to Spring Selling Season; 15/05/2018 – Home Depot: Seeing Strong Momentum in All Lines of Business During First Few Weeks of May; 23/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Lowe’s keeps targets despite sales miss; 15/05/2018 – HOME DEPOT INC – QTRLY COMP SALES IN U.S. WERE POSITIVE 3.9 PERCENT; 24/04/2018 – ATF HQ: BREAKING: ATF is responding to the scene of a officer involved shooting at Home Depot in North Dallas, Texas; 17/05/2018 – Home Depot’s (HD) CEO Craig Menear Hosts 2018 Annual Shareholder Meeting (Transcript); 14/03/2018 – Earth Alive Distributor American Cannabis Company Secures New Online Distribution Channels With Walmart, The Home Depot and Ama

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 44 investors sold HD shares while 601 reduced holdings. 148 funds opened positions while 559 raised stakes. 734.02 million shares or 3.93% less from 764.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Charles Schwab Inv Mngmt has 0.88% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 7.13 million shares. Griffin Asset Management accumulated 37,333 shares or 1.01% of the stock. Telemus Capital Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.79% or 54,137 shares. Cincinnati Specialty Underwriters Co invested 3.87% of its portfolio in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD). 6,597 are held by Amica Retiree Med Trust. Tradition Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability reported 9,389 shares stake. Skylands Capital Limited Liability Co, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 2,950 shares. Nbt National Bank & Trust N A Ny owns 8,803 shares. Proshare Advsr Ltd Liability reported 344,532 shares or 0.4% of all its holdings. Highstreet Asset Inc stated it has 184,395 shares or 2.03% of all its holdings. Credit Suisse Ag reported 0.3% stake. Cullinan owns 18,775 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Perritt Mngmt holds 0.13% or 1,836 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company stated it has 45,370 shares. Sky Investment Gp Ltd Liability Company has 0.82% invested in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) for 11,612 shares.

First Merchants Corp, which manages about $619.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in United Technologies Corp Com (NYSE:UTX) by 4,506 shares to 61,217 shares, valued at $7.89 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Alpine Partners Vi Llc, which manages about $345.80M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Liberty Media Corp Delaware by 170,767 shares to 181,000 shares, valued at $6.91M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Dell Technologies Inc by 757,510 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 164,000 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co (NYSE:GE).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Verition Fund Limited Com holds 62,076 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Moreover, Franklin Resources Incorporated has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Gramercy Funds Management Lc invested 5.08% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Laurion Mgmt LP invested 0.01% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Colorado-based Advisors Asset Mngmt Incorporated has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Redwood Capital Mgmt Ltd owns 0.84% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 880,385 shares. Us Retail Bank De accumulated 0% or 631 shares. Globeflex Cap Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.25% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Parkside Comml Bank Trust stated it has 702 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Lc reported 1.81 million shares. Lsv Asset Management owns 60,900 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Ser Automobile Association, Texas-based fund reported 902,343 shares. Exane Derivatives invested in 0% or 3,479 shares. Ftb owns 296 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Saba Cap Lp reported 348,770 shares.