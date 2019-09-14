Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF) Stake Lifted by River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp; Country Club Trust Company Has Increased Its Position in Federated Invs Pa (FII) by $853,344 as Stock Rose

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF) by 103.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 59,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 116,911 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13M, up from 57,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.33B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.81% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $8.62. About 2.30 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 09/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF says peso devaluation to reduce costs; 05/03/2018 – YPF: CAN COMPETE W/TRADERS FOR FUEL SALES IN LIBERALIZED MARKET; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY

Country Club Trust Company increased its stake in Federated Invs Inc Pa (FII) by 9.46% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Country Club Trust Company bought 26,667 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.85% . The institutional investor held 308,609 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $10.03M, up from 281,942 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Country Club Trust Company who had been investing in Federated Invs Inc Pa for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.46% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $33.02. About 615,955 shares traded or 1.63% up from the average. Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) has risen 43.54% since September 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.54% the S&P500. Some Historical FII News: 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS 1Q EPS 60C, EST. 65C; 12/04/2018 – BT PENSION SCHEME TO SELL MAJORITY STAKE IN HERMES IN 410 MLN STG DEAL – FT, CITING A; 23/05/2018 – With 10 percent of its enlarged capital offered in the initial public offering (IPO), Shenzhen-based FII would have a valuation of about $43 billion at listing; 22/05/2018 – Hon Hai’s FII to Raise Up to $4.3 Billion in China IPO (Video); 05/04/2018 – SEBI: MONITORING OF FII LIMITS IN LISTED INDIAN COMPANIES; 23/05/2018 – Federated Investors Presenting at Conference May 29; 13/04/2018 – Federated Investors Agrees to Acquire Majority Interest in London-Based Integrated ESG Manager Hermes Investment Management From BT Pension Scheme; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – MONEY MARKET ASSETS WERE $265.9 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, UP $20.7 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FEDERATED INVESTORS INC – FEDERATED’S EQUITY ASSETS WERE $64.0 BLN AT MARCH 31, 2018, DOWN $0.8 BLN; 15/03/2018 – Month-End Portfolio Data Now Available for Federated Premier Municipal Income Fund

More notable recent YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “17 Energy Stocks Moving In Tuesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on September 03, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Tuesday – Benzinga” published on August 27, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “7 Energy Stocks Moving In Wednesday’s Pre-Market Session – Benzinga” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Wednesday – Benzinga” published on August 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Argentina crisis forces steep capex cuts at YPF – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 16, 2019.

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nxp Semiconductors N V Com (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 10,446 shares to 14,854 shares, valued at $1.45 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 206,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153 shares, and cut its stake in Twitter Inc Com (NYSE:TWTR).

Country Club Trust Company, which manages about $870.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc by 298 shares to 5,657 shares, valued at $6.12 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (EFG) by 8,390 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 476,015 shares, and cut its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T.

More notable recent Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Federated Investors Inc (FII) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019, also Pehub.com with their article: “Federated Investors taps Jarzebowski as director of responsible investing – PE Hub” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Federated Investors: A Quality Trap? – Seeking Alpha” on May 24, 2019. More interesting news about Federated Investors, Inc. (NYSE:FII) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Federated Investors, Inc. Appoints Martin Jarzebowski as Director of Responsible Investing – PRNewswire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Federated Investors Inc (FII) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 26, 2019.

