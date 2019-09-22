Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF) Shareholder River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp Has Raised Its Stake; As Pg&E (PCG) Market Value Declined, Nokota Management LP Has Boosted by $81.15 Million Its Stake

Nokota Management Lp increased its stake in Pg&E Corp (PCG) by 737.72% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Nokota Management Lp bought 3.69M shares as the company’s stock declined 16.45% . The hedge fund held 4.19M shares of the power generation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $96.00M, up from 500,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Nokota Management Lp who had been investing in Pg&E Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.84% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $11.61. About 14.39 million shares traded or 78.68% up from the average. PG&E Corporation (NYSE:PCG) has declined 58.05% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 58.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PCG News: 18/05/2018 – Giant Buffett Solar Farm’s Credit Threatened by PG&E Fire Risk; 22/03/2018 – PG&E TO INSTALL MORE WEATHER STATIONS TO MONITOR FIRE THREAT; 08/03/2018 – PG&E CEO: CALIFORNIA TO REACH 50% RENEWABLES EARLIER THAN 2030; 27/03/2018 – PG&E Working to Reduce Wildfire Risks by Increasing Distances Between Trees and Power Lines and Reducing Fuels; 13/04/2018 – Request for Offers Launches for Oakland Clean Energy Initiative; 16/04/2018 – PG&E Gets $350M Unsecured Term Loan Maturing in April 2020; 27/04/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES DATC PATH 15 AND DATC HOLDINGS PATH 15 ONE NOTCH; OUTLOOK STABLE; 19/03/2018 – PG&E CORP. CUT TO Baa1 FROM A3 BY MOODY’S; OUTLOOK TO NEG; 03/05/2018 – PG&E FILED TO RECOVER EXCESSIVE FIRE INSURANCE PREMIUMS; 15/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – PG&E – 03/15/2018 10:59 AM

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp increased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr (YPF) by 103.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp bought 59,511 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The institutional investor held 116,911 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.13 million, up from 57,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima Spon Adr for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.55 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $9.18. About 2.63 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 05/04/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS NAMES EX CFO DANIEL GONZALEZ AS NEW CEO; 09/05/2018 – YPF POSTPONES FUEL PRICE HIKES TO PROTECT CLIENT BASE, ECONOMY; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES DANIEL GONZALEZ CEO; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q NET INCOME ARS6.07B; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS

River & Mercantile Asset Management Llp, which manages about $4.01 billion and $728.65 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd Sponsor (NYSE:BABA) by 61,326 shares to 42,523 shares, valued at $7.21 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc Com (NYSE:CTL) by 206,847 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 153 shares, and cut its stake in General Electric Co Com (NYSE:GE).

Nokota Management Lp, which manages about $1.60B and $2.94B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Madison Square Garden Co New by 48,964 shares to 47,426 shares, valued at $13.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vistra Energy Corp by 226,998 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 909,644 shares, and cut its stake in Jd Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD).

