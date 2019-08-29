Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (YPF) Holder Beaconlight Capital Decreased Its Position as Share Price Rose; As Exxon Mobil (XOM) Stock Value Declined, Homrich & Berg Has Upped Position

Beaconlight Capital Llc decreased its stake in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) (YPF) by 8.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc sold 31,700 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.40% . The hedge fund held 344,200 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, down from 375,900 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Ypf Sociedad Anonima (Call) for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.91% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $8.86. About 6.23 million shares traded or 159.78% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS IMPLIED VALUATION OF YPF ENERGIA ELECTRICA SUBSIDIARY IS $1.1 BLN-$1.24 BLN; 08/05/2018 – Argentina’s YPF posts 1st quarter net profit of $297 million; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 05/03/2018 – YPF says subsidiary being partly sold to GE worth $1.1-$1.24 bln; 05/04/2018 – YPF Names Gonzalez CEO as Finance Wizards Take Over Oil Producer; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT

Homrich & Berg increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 8.48% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Homrich & Berg bought 4,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 51,836 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.19M, up from 47,786 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Homrich & Berg who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $289.62 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.14% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $68.45. About 5.82 million shares traded. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 01/05/2018 – GUYANA’S 2015 OIL CONTRACT INCLUDED MANY IMPROVED TERMS: EXXON; 23/05/2018 – Exxon plans to cut methane emission by 15 pct by 2020; 12/04/2018 – Devika Krishna Kumar: EXCLUSIVE-Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from US biofuels law; 29/05/2018 – Once mighty storm Alberto fizzles, but can still soak U.S; 29/03/2018 – EXXON HAD SUED CLAIMING STATES CONSPIRED WITH ENVIRONMENTALISTS; 10/04/2018 – Exxon, Qatar in Talks on U.S. Shale Deal; 13/04/2018 – Aramco is world’s most profitable oil company -Bloomberg; 05/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Awards FLEXICOKING Technology License to Sinochem Hongrun Petrochemical Co. Ltd; 15/03/2018 – Japan’s Osaka Gas has not bought LNG to replace Papua New Guinea outage – President; 01/05/2018 – SABIC and ExxonMobil Advance Gulf Coast Project With Creation of Joint Venture

Homrich & Berg, which manages about $3.37 billion and $1.92B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (SHY) by 9,751 shares to 5,537 shares, valued at $466,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Wisdomtree Tr (HEDJ) by 5,247 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 13,246 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (IPAC).

