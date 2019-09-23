YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (YPF) Reaches $8.97 After 6.00% Down Move; Radcom LTD. – Ordinary Shares (RDCM) Shorts Down By 14.5%

Radcom LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDCM) had a decrease of 14.5% in short interest. RDCM’s SI was 57,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.5% from 67,600 shares previously. With 15,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Radcom LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDCM)’s short sellers to cover RDCM’s short positions. The SI to Radcom LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.54%. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 2,525 shares traded. RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification

The stock of YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 527,838 shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $3.47B company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $8.43 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:YPF worth $207.90 million less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial invested in 34,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Exane Derivatives reported 754 shares. Brandes Invest Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 3.49% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 8.61M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 570,957 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 130,863 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Utd Cap Fin Advisers invested in 0% or 24,594 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). 297,345 were accumulated by Parametric Port Assoc Limited. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com holds 63,830 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares accumulated 414 shares or 0% of the stock. Sigma Planning invested in 0.01% or 14,510 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 220,153 shares. 2.07 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. 16,900 were reported by Art Limited Com.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $343.80M for 2.52 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the gas and oil upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company has market cap of $3.47 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas . It has a 2.87 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.