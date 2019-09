YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (YPF) Reaches $8.97 After 6.00% Down Move; Radcom LTD. – Ordinary Shares (RDCM) Shorts Down By 14.5%

Radcom LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDCM) had a decrease of 14.5% in short interest. RDCM’s SI was 57,800 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.5% from 67,600 shares previously. With 15,500 avg volume, 4 days are for Radcom LTD. – Ordinary Shares (NASDAQ:RDCM)’s short sellers to cover RDCM’s short positions. The SI to Radcom LTD. – Ordinary Shares’s float is 0.54%. The stock increased 0.41% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.2. About 2,525 shares traded. RADCOM Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDCM) has declined 61.09% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 61.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RDCM News: 22/05/2018 – RADCOM LTD RDCM.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $43 MLN TO $47 MLN; 22/05/2018 – RADCOM 1Q EPS 2c; 11/05/2018 Russell Investments Group Exits Position in Radcom; 14/05/2018 – Herald Investment Buys New 1.2% Position in Radcom; 21/05/2018 – RADCOM Achieves Telefόnica UNICA Certification

The stock of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) is a huge mover today! The stock decreased 2.25% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $8.97. About 527,838 shares traded. YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF SEES UNION ACCORDS DRIVING 20% FALL IN COSTS IN 3 YEARS; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 26/04/2018 – OIL ARB: Argentina’s YPF Is Said to Sell Cruz Del Sur for May; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO BE VERY ACTIVE MANAGING PORTFOLIO, LOOKS FOR NEW ASSETS; 20/03/2018 – YPF SAYS GE BOUGHT 24.99% STAKE IN ENERGY UNIT; 05/03/2018 – YPF BOARD WORKING TO NAME CEO BEFORE NEXT SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 03/04/2018 – Argentina outlines plan for $1.6 bln in late natgas subsidy payments; 05/03/2018 – YPF CAPEX FELL 17.8% IN USD IN 2017The move comes after 8 months negative chart setup for the $3.47B company. It was reported on Sep, 23 by Barchart.com. We have $8.43 PT which if reached, will make NYSE:YPF worth $207.90 million less.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.10, from 1.33 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 25 investors sold YPF Sociedad Anónima shares while 29 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 27 raised stakes. 105.21 million shares or 5.94% more from 99.31 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Prudential Financial invested in 34,400 shares or 0% of the stock. Exane Derivatives reported 754 shares. Brandes Invest Prtnrs Limited Partnership has 3.49% invested in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) for 8.61M shares. Credit Suisse Ag invested in 570,957 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt System holds 130,863 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF). Utd Cap Fin Advisers invested in 0% or 24,594 shares. Legal General Gp Public Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF). 297,345 were accumulated by Parametric Port Assoc Limited. Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com holds 63,830 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares accumulated 414 shares or 0% of the stock. Sigma Planning invested in 0.01% or 14,510 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt reported 220,153 shares. 2.07 million were accumulated by Alliancebernstein L P. 16,900 were reported by Art Limited Com.

Analysts await YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $343.80M for 2.52 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad Anónima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the gas and oil upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company has market cap of $3.47 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas . It has a 2.87 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.