YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (YPF) Reaches $8.27 Low on Sep, 3; Barr E S & Co Has Cut Las Vegas Sands (LVS) Stake By $454,380

The stock of YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) reached all time low today, Sep, 3 and still has $7.69 target or 7.00% below today’s $8.27 share price. This indicates more downside for the $3.25 billion company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $7.69 PT is reached, the company will be worth $227.50 million less. The stock decreased 3.45% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $8.27. About 2.15 million shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 09/05/2018 – YPF Asks for Benefit of Doubt as it Bows to Macri on Rate Freeze; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS EXPECTS MONTHLY FUEL INCREASES IN SECOND HALF OF 2018 AFTER AGREEMENT WITH GOVERNMENT; 05/03/2018 – YPF COMMITTED TO KEEPING DEBT/EBITDA RATIO AT 2X; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – YPF: PRICES CO. GETS FOR GAS TO STAY AROUND $4.9/MMBTU IN 2018; 05/03/2018 – YPF: FULL DEVELOPMENT OF SCHLUMBERGER SHALE JV PILOT BY YR END; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PESO DEVALUATION SHOULD HELP CONTINUE TO DRIVE DOWN COSTS; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM

Barr E S & Co decreased Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS) stake by 23.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Barr E S & Co sold 7,573 shares as Las Vegas Sands Corp (LVS)’s stock declined 10.95%. The Barr E S & Co holds 24,242 shares with $1.48M value, down from 31,815 last quarter. Las Vegas Sands Corp now has $41.08 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.07% or $1.15 during the last trading session, reaching $54.32. About 1.25 million shares traded. Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) has declined 13.98% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.98% the S&P500. Some Historical LVS News: 08/03/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Las Vegas Sands Rtgs Unaffected By Prpty Sale; 09/03/2018 – Las Vegas R-J: Las Vegas Sands properties raise daily resort fees to $45; 08/03/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS AGREES TO $1.3B SALE OF SANDS BETHLEHEM; 08/03/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Sells Casino in Pennsylvania for $1.3 Billion; 25/04/2018 – LAS VEGAS SANDS 1Q NET REV. $3.58B; 18/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Las Vegas Sands, LLC’s Incremental Loan ‘BBB’; Affirms IDR; 08/03/2018 – Fitch: Las Vegas Sands’ Ratings Unaffected by Sands Bethlehem Sale; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands 1Q Casino Rev $2.6B; 25/04/2018 – Las Vegas Sands Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – POINT72 SINGAPORE EXITED YUMC, SIMO, LVS, GOOS, WYNN IN 1Q: 13F

Analysts await YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.89 earnings per share, down 16.82% or $0.18 from last year’s $1.07 per share. YPF’s profit will be $349.76M for 2.32 P/E if the $0.89 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.16 actual earnings per share reported by YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -656.25% EPS growth.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the gas and oil upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company has market cap of $3.25 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas . It has a 2.64 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Citigroup Incorporated reported 0% stake. Laurion Capital Mgmt Lp owns 35,174 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Envestnet Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 22,223 shares. Parkside Bancshares & Trust has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Brandes Inv Prtn Ltd Partnership holds 8.65 million shares or 2.82% of its portfolio. 52,250 are held by Glendon Cap Mngmt Lp. 361,638 are held by Savings Bank Of America De. United Svcs Automobile Association reported 902,343 shares. Stevens Capital Mngmt Limited Partnership reported 31,780 shares stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Tru Holdg holds 0% or 10,300 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System owns 38,844 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 33,190 shares. Parametric Associates Ltd Co holds 0% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) for 341,019 shares. Serengeti Asset Management Ltd Partnership has 0.24% invested in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Deltec Asset Ltd stated it has 0.04% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).

Among 3 analysts covering Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Las Vegas Sands has $6800 highest and $55 lowest target. $60.33’s average target is 11.06% above currents $54.32 stock price. Las Vegas Sands had 9 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) earned “Hold” rating by Nomura on Wednesday, March 6. The stock has “Hold” rating by Credit Suisse on Wednesday, March 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) rating on Wednesday, March 6. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $66 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 6 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.78 earnings per share, up 1.30% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.77 per share. LVS’s profit will be $589.94M for 17.41 P/E if the $0.78 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.72 actual earnings per share reported by Las Vegas Sands Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.31, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 35 investors sold LVS shares while 150 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 155 raised stakes. 267.43 million shares or 0.96% less from 270.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First City Cap reported 0.44% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Argent Cap Management Limited Liability Co owns 324,465 shares. Moreover, Lpl Finance Ltd has 0.02% invested in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 149,506 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Investment Corp invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Oppenheimer Asset Management, New York-based fund reported 6,912 shares. Senator Investment Grp Limited Partnership stated it has 1.72% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 25,657 shares. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board reported 0.04% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Commerce Commercial Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) for 9,908 shares. Washington Tru Commercial Bank holds 0% or 190 shares. Century Inc has invested 0.07% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Voya Invest Management Llc accumulated 39,521 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Kames Public Ltd Com has invested 0.05% in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS). Victory Capital holds 0% or 1,498 shares in its portfolio. Vanguard Gp holds 22.51 million shares.

