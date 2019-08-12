YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (YPF) Reaches $11.98 52 Week Low; Amalgamated Bank Lifted Danaher (DHR) Holding

The stock of YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) hit a new 52-week low and has $11.38 target or 5.00% below today’s $11.98 share price. The 7 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $4.71 billion company. The 1-year low was reported on Aug, 12 by Barchart.com. If the $11.38 price target is reached, the company will be worth $235.60M less. The stock decreased 28.18% or $4.7 during the last trading session, reaching $11.98. About 8.76 million shares traded or 348.27% up from the average. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q REV. ARS75.8B, EST. ARS75.93B; 15/03/2018 – Argentina plans 2019 payment of $1.5 bln in delayed gas subsidies; 03/05/2018 – Neighbors in the region notice smoke and bad smell from the YPF chimneys. #SN; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 04/05/2018 – YPF, PAMPA, LOMA NEGRA CUT FROM ITAU BBA LATAM EQUITIES LIST; 08/05/2018 – Argentina strikes deal with oil companies to freeze fuel prices; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS BOARD AIMING TO NAME CEO BY NEXT SHAREHOLDERS MEETING, SCHEDULED FOR APRIL 27; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 05/03/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS DECLINE IN HYDROCARBON PRODUCTION IN ABSOLUTE TERMS IS ‘BEHIND US,’ SHALE OIL AND GAS PRODUCTION TO GROW 35% THIS YEAR; 09/05/2018 – ARGENTINA’S YPF SAYS PRICE DEAL WITH GOVERNMENT NOT SUSTAINABLE OVER LONG TERM

Amalgamated Bank increased Danaher Corporation (DHR) stake by 5.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Amalgamated Bank acquired 3,961 shares as Danaher Corporation (DHR)’s stock rose 6.80%. The Amalgamated Bank holds 80,156 shares with $10.58M value, up from 76,195 last quarter. Danaher Corporation now has $100.72B valuation. The stock increased 0.06% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $140.4. About 230,410 shares traded. Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) has risen 38.00% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.00% the S&P500. Some Historical DHR News: 02/04/2018 – Deutsche Health Adds Danaher, Exits Varian, Cuts J&J; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2Q EPS 88c-EPS 91c; 16/04/2018 – Pall Corporation and Artesyn Biosolutions Announce Collaboration Agreement to lndustrialize Single-Use Technology; 22/05/2018 – Fluke RSE300 and RSE600 Fixed-Mount Infrared Cameras easily integrate infrared data, images, and videos to produce more comprehensive research analysis; 08/05/2018 – Danaher Announces Quarterly Dividend; 07/05/2018 – Leica Microsystems Expands EM Sample Prep Coverage through NCI Inc; 26/03/2018 – Hartford HLS Exits CVS, Cuts Microsoft, Buys More Danaher; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Raises 2018 View To Adj EPS $4.38-Adj EPS $4.45; 19/04/2018 – Danaher Sees 2018 EPS $3.62-EPS $3.69; 30/05/2018 – Danaher Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow

Among 7 analysts covering Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Danaher Corp had 10 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Tuesday, February 26. Needham maintained Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) on Thursday, February 28 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Monday, February 25 by Jefferies. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Tuesday, February 26. The stock has “Buy” rating by Robert W. Baird on Monday, February 25. The stock of Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) earned “Buy” rating by J.P. Morgan on Monday, March 4.

More notable recent Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Danaher Corporation Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Danaher Earnings: 2 Issues To Watch – Seeking Alpha” published on July 17, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Danaher Corporation 2019 Q2 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019. More interesting news about Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Danaher Earnings, Revenue Beat in Q2 – Yahoo Finance” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Strong Acyclical Growth Burnishing Danaher’s Growth Star Status – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 34 investors sold DHR shares while 411 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 307 raised stakes. 558.16 million shares or 5.65% more from 528.30 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maryland Cap Management has 0.13% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Jacobson Schmitt Advsrs Lc invested in 4.94% or 56,825 shares. Payden Rygel holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR) for 600 shares. Advent Cap Mngmt De accumulated 4,000 shares. Loeb Ptnrs Corp holds 0% or 850 shares. Smithfield Tru owns 1,966 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Moreover, Capital Advsr Incorporated Ok has 0.55% invested in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Ubs Oconnor Lc has invested 0% in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR). Inv House Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 6,337 shares. Fayez Sarofim holds 4,583 shares. Stearns Fin Services Grp Inc stated it has 2,068 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. 32,045 are owned by Dorsey Wright Associate. Brown Mgmt Limited Liability Corp reported 2,168 shares. Tcw Gru has 52,629 shares. Washington Tru stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Danaher Corporation (NYSE:DHR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima shares while 23 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 99.31 million shares or 7.85% more from 92.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bamco reported 4.04M shares stake. Stevens Capital Limited Partnership invested 0.02% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 51,701 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 485,323 were reported by Paloma Prtn Mngmt. Alliancebernstein L P invested in 2.09M shares or 0.02% of the stock. Glendon Capital Management Ltd Partnership stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Citadel Ltd has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Advisory Serv Limited Liability Company reported 0% stake. Parametric Portfolio Assocs Llc has invested 0% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF). Lazard Asset Mngmt Limited Liability holds 30.66 million shares or 0.71% of its portfolio. State Bank Of America De accumulated 361,638 shares or 0% of the stock. Redwood Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company holds 0.84% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) or 880,385 shares. Van Eck Associate Corp holds 1,357 shares. Carroll Finance Associates Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 443 shares. Essex Invest Mgmt Communication has invested 0.18% in YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF).