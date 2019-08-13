YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (YPF) Reaches $11.57 After 8.00% Up Move; Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) Had 3 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Horizon North Logistics Inc (TSE:HNL), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Horizon North Logistics Inc had 3 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Buy” rating by GMP Securities given on Thursday, March 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 13 by Raymond James. The firm has “Buy” rating by Altacorp given on Thursday, March 14. See Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) latest ratings:

The stock of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) is a huge mover today! The stock increased 5.18% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $11.57. About 2.49 million shares traded or 12.14% up from the average. YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 0.06% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.06% the S&P500.

Horizon North Logistics Inc., a remote resource development service company, provides workforce accommodation solutions, camp management and catering services, and road and access matting solutions. The company has market cap of $188.58 million. It operates through two divisions, Camps & Catering, and Rentals & Logistics. It currently has negative earnings. The Camps & Catering segment offers workforce accommodation, camp rental, and catering services; and makes and sells camps, as well as provides related transportation and installation services.

The stock decreased 2.56% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $1.14. About 157,735 shares traded. Horizon North Logistics Inc. (TSE:HNL) has 0.00% since August 13, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the gas and oil upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company has market cap of $4.55 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas . It has a 3.7 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

