YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (YPF) Analysts See $0.22 EPS; Shorts at Nrg Energy (NRG) Raised By 4.16%

Analysts expect YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) to report $0.22 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.33 EPS. YPF’s profit would be $86.53 million giving it 19.22 P/E if the $0.22 EPS is correct. After having $-0.54 EPS previously, YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima’s analysts see -140.74% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $16.91. About 1.05M shares traded. YPF Sociedad AnÃ³nima (NYSE:YPF) has declined 26.22% since July 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.65% the S&P500. Some Historical YPF News: 05/03/2018 – YPF HAS STRONG CASH POSITION; CAN COVER DEBT MATURING IN 12 MOS; 06/03/2018 – BunkerWorld[Reg]: YPF inks MOU with Statoil as drilling picks up in Argentina shale; 09/05/2018 – YPF SAYS GOVT GOVT MAY COMPENSATE POSTPONED PRICE HIKES: CEO; 08/05/2018 – YPF 1Q EBITDA ARS36.49B, EST. ARS20.63B (2 EST.); 05/03/2018 – YPF AIMS TO REVERSE OUTPUT DROP W/35% Y/Y RISE IN SHALE IN 2H18; 05/04/2018 – YPF NAMES LUIS SAS CFO; 05/03/2018 YPF SEES VACA MUERTA SHALE REVERSING 16.5% DROP IN ’17 RESERVES; 09/05/2018 – YPF WILL CATCH UP ON FUEL PRICES W/MONTHY INCREASES IN 2H18; 05/03/2018 – YPF TO ANNOUNCE SALE OF SOME OIL FIELDS IN NEUQUEN IN 2 MONTHS; 05/04/2018 – Argentina’s YPF names ex-CFO Daniel Gonzalez as new CEO

Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG) had an increase of 4.16% in short interest. NRG’s SI was 11.37 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.16% from 10.91 million shares previously. With 2.78M avg volume, 4 days are for Nrg Energy Inc (NYSE:NRG)’s short sellers to cover NRG’s short positions. The SI to Nrg Energy Inc’s float is 3.94%. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $34.78. About 1.72M shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 3.48% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 09/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY TO CLOSE THREE NATGAS POWER PLANTS IN CALIFORNIA; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY – REPRICED $1.872 BLN TERM LOAN B DUE JUNE 2023; 19/04/2018 – NRG Energy, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend; 03/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC SAYS MAINTAINING 2018 GUIDANCE; 15/03/2018 – Spark Energy re-energizes sale attempt; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q Net $279M; 03/05/2018 – NRG Energy 1Q EPS 87c; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 12/03/2018 – MOVES-Ex-TrailStone natural gas head joins Boston Energy Trading; 20/03/2018 – NRG Energy to cut 89 jobs in Houston – state filing

YPF Sociedad Anonima, an energy company, operates in the gas and oil upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company has market cap of $6.65 billion. It engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and liquefied petroleum gas . It has a 5.41 P/E ratio. The firm is also involved in the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation and natural gas distribution operations.

Among 5 analysts covering NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. NRG Energy had 8 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, March 25. The rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank with “Hold” on Friday, March 1. As per Monday, June 24, the company rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research. The stock of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, April 11 by Citigroup. As per Monday, January 28, the company rating was downgraded by Deutsche Bank.

NRG Energy, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company. The company has market cap of $9.17 billion. The firm provides electricity to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers; system power, distributed generation, solar and wind products, backup generation, storage and distributed solar, demand response, energy efficiency, and on-site energy solutions; carbon management and specialty services; and various energy services, such as operations, maintenance, technical, development, and asset management services. It has a 22.08 P/E ratio. It owns and operates approximately 47,000 megawatts of generation.