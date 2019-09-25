Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD)

We are contrasting Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) and Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE:NOMD) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Processed & Packaged Goods companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youngevity International Inc. 5 0.77 N/A -1.39 0.00 Nomad Foods Limited 21 0.00 N/A 0.83 26.86

Table 1 highlights Youngevity International Inc. and Nomad Foods Limited’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Youngevity International Inc. and Nomad Foods Limited.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youngevity International Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 6.3% Nomad Foods Limited 0.00% 6.2% 2.4%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.54 shows that Youngevity International Inc. is 46.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. In other hand, Nomad Foods Limited has beta of 1.08 which is 8.00% more volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Youngevity International Inc. are 0.9 and 0.3. Competitively, Nomad Foods Limited has 1.5 and 1.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Nomad Foods Limited’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Youngevity International Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Youngevity International Inc. and Nomad Foods Limited Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Youngevity International Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Nomad Foods Limited 0 1 1 2.50

Nomad Foods Limited on the other hand boasts of a $24.5 average target price and a 18.02% potential upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 4.8% of Youngevity International Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 81.7% of Nomad Foods Limited are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% are Youngevity International Inc.’s share held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.32% of Nomad Foods Limited’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Youngevity International Inc. -7.31% -23.11% -22.09% -33.94% 10.35% -18.01% Nomad Foods Limited -2.58% 2.72% 7.79% 23.04% 18.14% 33.19%

For the past year Youngevity International Inc. has -18.01% weaker performance while Nomad Foods Limited has 33.19% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 9 factors Nomad Foods Limited beats Youngevity International Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,000 products, including nutritional supplements; sports and energy drinks; health and wellness products; weight loss products; lifestyle products, such as spa, bath, home, and garden products; gourmet coffee; apparel and fashion accessories; skincare and cosmetics; lifestyle services; digital products comprising scrap books and memory books, packaged foods, pharmacy discount cards, and clothing and jewelry lines; pet care products; telecare health services; and business lending services. It also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; youngofficial.com; heritagemakers.com; mkcollab.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com; mialisia.com; and mybeyondorganic.com. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, CLR Roasters, LLC, engages in the production and sale of coffee products under CafÃ© La Rica, CafÃ© Alma, JosieÂ’s Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brand names. It sells coffee products to wellness and retirement centers, and various cruise lines and cruise line distributors through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to the consumers. The company was formerly known as AL International, Inc. and changed its name to Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. Youngevity International, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.

Nomad Foods Limited manufactures and distributes frozen foods primarily in the United Kingdom, Italy, Germany, Sweden, France, and Norway. The companyÂ’s frozen food products include fish, vegetables, poultry products, and ready meals. It sells its products directly or through distribution arrangements to supermarkets and large food retail chains under the Birdseye, Findus, and Iglo brands. The company also sells its products in Austria, Belgium, Spain, the Netherlands, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Ireland, Portugal, Switzerland, and Denmark. Nomad Foods Limited is based in Feltham, the United Kingdom.