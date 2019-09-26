Youngevity International, Inc. (YGYI) Reaches $4.42 After 5.00% Down Move; American Express Co (AXP) Sentiment Is 0.85

American Express Co (AXP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.11, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio fall, as 420 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 496 sold and reduced stakes in American Express Co. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 679.88 million shares, down from 680.70 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding American Express Co in top ten equity positions increased from 39 to 53 for an increase of 14. Sold All: 49 Reduced: 447 Increased: 314 New Position: 106.

Analysts await American Express Company (NYSE:AXP) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $2.08 earnings per share, up 10.64% or $0.20 from last year’s $1.88 per share. AXP’s profit will be $1.73B for 14.29 P/E if the $2.08 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.07 actual earnings per share reported by American Express Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.48% EPS growth.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc holds 8.99% of its portfolio in American Express Company for 151.61 million shares. Fsi Group Llc owns 60,994 shares or 8.94% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Troy Asset Management Ltd has 7.92% invested in the company for 1.53 million shares. The United Kingdom-based Egerton Capital (Uk) Llp has invested 7.28% in the stock. Focused Investors Llc, a California-based fund reported 1.32 million shares.

The stock decreased 0.18% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $118.91. About 3.29 million shares traded. American Express Company (AXP) has risen 23.32% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.32% the S&P500. Some Historical AXP News: 18/04/2018 – American Express Push to Bolster Lending Is Paying Off (Correct); 10/05/2018 – Parallel North IP Expands Licensing Business with NEC and American Express Patent Portfolios Owned by Strategic Partner,; 16/04/2018 – American Express, Marriott Unveil ‘New and Refreshed’ Starwood Preferred Guest Co-Branded Credit Cards; 18/04/2018 – American Express 1Q Return on Average Equity 15.2%; 18/04/2018 – AMERICAN EXPRESS CO 1Q REV. $9.7B, EST. $9.51B; 14/03/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-2; Presale Issued; 14/05/2018 – Fitch to Rate American Express Credit Account Master Trust, Series 2018-4; Presale Issued; 18/04/2018 – CAMPBELL: AMEX EXPECTS TO CONTINUE GROWING ONLINE SAVINGS UNIT; 29/05/2018 – EXCLUSIVE-India resists lobbying by U.S. payment firms to ease local data storage rules; 15/05/2018 – American Express April Delinquencies and Write-Offs (Table)

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products and travel-related services to clients and businesses worldwide. The company has market cap of $98.66 billion. It operates through four divisions: U.S. It has a 14.71 P/E ratio. Consumer Services, International Consumer and Network Services, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant Services.

