Youngevity International Inc. (YGYI) and Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI) Contrasting side by side

Youngevity International Inc. (NASDAQ:YGYI) and Farmmi Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI), both competing one another are Processed & Packaged Goods companies. We will compare their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Youngevity International Inc. 6 0.73 N/A -1.39 0.00 Farmmi Inc. 2 0.54 N/A 0.29 4.70

In table 1 we can see Youngevity International Inc. and Farmmi Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Youngevity International Inc. 0.00% 20.5% 6.3% Farmmi Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Youngevity International Inc. is 0.9 while its Quick Ratio stands at 0.3. The Current Ratio of rival Farmmi Inc. is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 8.8. Farmmi Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Youngevity International Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 4.8% of Youngevity International Inc. shares and 0.4% of Farmmi Inc. shares. Youngevity International Inc.’s share held by insiders are 0.3%. On the other hand, insiders held about 83.81% of Farmmi Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Youngevity International Inc. -7.31% -23.11% -22.09% -33.94% 10.35% -18.01% Farmmi Inc. -12.42% -25.56% -41.74% -70.29% -67.63% -67%

For the past year Youngevity International Inc. has stronger performance than Farmmi Inc.

Summary

Youngevity International Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Farmmi Inc.

Youngevity International, Inc. develops and distributes health and nutrition related products and services through independent direct selling network in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Direct Selling and Commercial Coffee. The company offers approximately 5,000 products, including nutritional supplements; sports and energy drinks; health and wellness products; weight loss products; lifestyle products, such as spa, bath, home, and garden products; gourmet coffee; apparel and fashion accessories; skincare and cosmetics; lifestyle services; digital products comprising scrap books and memory books, packaged foods, pharmacy discount cards, and clothing and jewelry lines; pet care products; telecare health services; and business lending services. It also markets its products through a range of consumer Websites, such as youngevity.com; ygyi.com; youngofficial.com; heritagemakers.com; mkcollab.com; clrroasters.com; cafelarica.com; javalution.com; mialisia.com; and mybeyondorganic.com. In addition, the company, through its subsidiary, CLR Roasters, LLC, engages in the production and sale of coffee products under CafÃ© La Rica, CafÃ© Alma, JosieÂ’s Java House, Javalution Urban Grind, Javalution Daily Grind, and Javalution Royal Roast brand names. It sells coffee products to wellness and retirement centers, and various cruise lines and cruise line distributors through retailers and distributors, as well as directly to the consumers. The company was formerly known as AL International, Inc. and changed its name to Youngevity International, Inc. in July 2013. Youngevity International, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Chula Vista, California.

Farmmi, Inc. processes and sells agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers shiitake and Mu Er mushrooms; and other edible fungi products, including bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondosa, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus. It also trades in other agricultural products, such as tea. The company offers its products through distributors, as well as through an online store, Farmmi Liangpin Mall. Farmmi, Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Lishui, China.