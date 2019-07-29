YouGov PLC (LON:YOU) Investors: Peel Hunt Reiterates Buy Rating; Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) Sentiment Is 0.91

YouGov PLC (LON:YOU) stock Buy was reiterated by Peel Hunt in a report published on Monday morning.

Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.27, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 10 investment professionals increased and opened new positions, while 11 decreased and sold stakes in Clough Global Equity Fund. The investment professionals in our database now own: 2.71 million shares, down from 2.87 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Clough Global Equity Fund in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 6 Increased: 9 New Position: 1.

Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Clough Capital Partners, L.P. The company has market cap of $138.04 million. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. It has a 14.26 P/E ratio. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Aviance Capital Partners Llc holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Clough Global Equity Fund for 105,016 shares. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owns 821,667 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Guggenheim Capital Llc has 0.05% invested in the company for 511,439 shares. The Florida-based Raymond James Trust N.A. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Stephens Inc Ar, a Arkansas-based fund reported 27,050 shares.

The stock decreased 0.63% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $12.52. About 15,272 shares traded. Clough Global Equity Fund (GLQ) has declined 5.16% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.59% the S&P500.

The stock increased 6.67% or GBX 35.5 during the last trading session, reaching GBX 567.5. About 172,847 shares traded or 73.19% up from the average. YouGov plc (LON:YOU) has 0.00% since July 29, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.