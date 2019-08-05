Yorktown Management & Research Co Increased Its Aircastle LTD (AYR) Stake by $400,000; Wildcat Capital Management Has Lowered Costar Group (CSGP) Stake by $1.14 Million; Stock Value Rose

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Aircastle Ltd. (AYR) by 200% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 20,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.18% . The institutional investor held 30,000 shares of the diversified commercial services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $607,000, up from 10,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Aircastle Ltd. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.49B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $19.8. About 80,105 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Aircastle Limited, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AYR); 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 19/04/2018 – Aircastle to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 3, 2018; 18/05/2018 – S&P REVISES AIRCASTLE LTD. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 07/05/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c

Wildcat Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Costar Group Inc (CSGP) by 1.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Wildcat Capital Management Llc sold 2,450 shares as the company’s stock rose 24.07% . The institutional investor held 133,472 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $62.25 million, down from 135,922 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Wildcat Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Costar Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $21.64 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.11% or $6.65 during the last trading session, reaching $592.11. About 50,225 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Rev $273.7M; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR GROUP INC CSGP.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $7.44 TO $7.64; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 25/04/2018 – Pioneer Select Mid Cap Growth Adds Microchip, Cuts CoStar; 15/05/2018 – CoStar Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – DJ Costar Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSTI); 22/05/2018 – The Mogharebi Group Named as 2017 CoStar Power Broker Award Winners

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 4,000 shares to 6,162 shares, valued at $996,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First American Financial Corp. (NYSE:FAF) by 10,200 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 29,921 shares, and cut its stake in Conagra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.49, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold AYR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 44 raised stakes. 42.38 million shares or 1.01% less from 42.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Creative Planning invested in 0% or 10,253 shares. Pnc Financial Svcs Group Inc Inc owns 720 shares. Raymond James And Associates invested in 0.02% or 713,873 shares. Donald Smith Commerce owns 172,984 shares or 0.13% of their US portfolio. Icon Advisers Incorporated has 69,600 shares. Rhumbline Advisers owns 92,905 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Citigroup accumulated 0% or 19,999 shares. The New York-based Amer International Group has invested 0% in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). Ameritas Investment Partners Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR). 68,660 are owned by Hotchkis Wiley Cap Ltd Liability Corp. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability Corp holds 49,553 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Foundry Prtn Lc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 576,377 shares. Credit Agricole S A invested in 0% or 1,600 shares. Modera Wealth Mngmt Limited Com accumulated 0.09% or 24,437 shares. Ubs Asset Mgmt Americas invested in 0% or 51,704 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Echo Street Cap Management Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 45,390 shares. Fifth Third Bank reported 125 shares. Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt has 1.55% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Caledonia (Private) Investments Pty Ltd holds 0.83% or 84,021 shares in its portfolio. First Mercantile Tru Company reported 700 shares. The New York-based Renaissance Tech Limited Liability Com has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Bamco Ny owns 2.45 million shares or 4.84% of their US portfolio. Sei Invests, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 55,402 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Lp invested 0.02% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Fmr Ltd Liability Com holds 311,860 shares. Fort LP holds 0.52% or 5,562 shares in its portfolio. The New York-based Gideon Cap Advisors Inc has invested 0.2% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). 10,657 are held by Segall Bryant & Hamill Limited Liability Co. Utah Retirement System holds 0.06% or 6,729 shares. First Quadrant LP Ca, California-based fund reported 300 shares.

Analysts await CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.24 earnings per share, up 13.13% or $0.26 from last year’s $1.98 per share. CSGP’s profit will be $81.87 million for 66.08 P/E if the $2.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.95 actual earnings per share reported by CoStar Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 14.87% EPS growth.