Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Decreased First American Financial Corp. (FAF) Stake by $520,200; Valuation Rose; Cutler Capital Management Upped Parke Bancorp (PKBK) Holding by $335,120

Cutler Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Parke Bancorp (PKBK) by 8.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cutler Capital Management Llc bought 16,756 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.43% with the market. The institutional investor held 220,865 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.61 million, up from 204,109 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cutler Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Parke Bancorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $251.46 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $23.37. About 4,577 shares traded. Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) has risen 4.16% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.27% the S&P500. Some Historical PKBK News: 21/03/2018 Parke Bancorp, Inc. Announces Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp to Raise Dividend to 14 Cents from 12 Cent; 19/04/2018 – DJ Parke Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PKBK); 17/04/2018 – Parke Bancorp 1Q EPS 58c

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in First American Financial Corp. (FAF) by 25.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 10,200 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.62% with the market. The institutional investor held 29,921 shares of the specialty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.54 million, down from 40,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in First American Financial Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.18B market cap company. The stock increased 1.01% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $55.14. About 406,194 shares traded. First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) has risen 2.50% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 1.93% the S&P500. Some Historical FAF News: 09/05/2018 – FIRST AMERICAN FINANCIAL CORPORATION APPOINTS MARTHA B. WYRSCH TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 26/04/2018 – First American Financial 1Q Net $76.2M; 22/04/2018 – DJ First American Financial Corporatio, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FAF); 20/04/2018 – Two Market Dynamics Fueling the Housing Shortage, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 23/05/2018 – The Surprising Impact of Rising Rates on Market Potential, According to First American Potential Home Sales Model; 12/04/2018 – First American Mortgage Solutions Expands Product Access Through Its Digital Gateway

Since January 31, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 insider sales for $100,335 activity. KRIPITZ JEFFREY H also sold $58,800 worth of Parke Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:PKBK) shares.

Analysts await First American Financial Corporation (NYSE:FAF) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.35 EPS, up 1.50% or $0.02 from last year’s $1.33 per share. FAF’s profit will be $151.33M for 10.21 P/E if the $1.35 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.74 actual EPS reported by First American Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 82.43% EPS growth.

