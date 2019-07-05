Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Trimmed Its Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) Holding by $1.40 Million; United Services Automobile Association Stake in Caterpillar (CAT) Has Lifted by $3.88 Million as Valuation Declined

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in Ladder Capital Corp. (LADR) by 37.49% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 82,480 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.98% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 137,520 shares of the real estate company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.34 million, down from 220,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Ladder Capital Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.00B market cap company. The stock increased 0.51% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $16.88. About 332,608 shares traded. Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) has risen 12.03% since July 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.60% the S&P500. Some Historical LADR News: 02/05/2018 – Ladder Capital 1Q EPS 53c; 17/04/2018 – Billionaire Ross’s Related Cos. Withdraws Bid for Ladder Capital; 17/04/2018 LADR HOLDER RELATED REAL ESTATE WITHDRAWS PURCHASE PROPOSAL; 19/04/2018 – Related Would Face Hurdles in Any Bid to Control Ladder’s Board; 18/04/2018 – Related Is Said to Weigh an Activist Takeover of Ladder’s Board; 17/04/2018 – RELATED IS SAID TO WEIGH AN ACTIVIST TAKEOVER OF LADDER CAPITAL; 17/04/2018 – RELATED REAL ESTATE FUND – DETERMINED NOT TO PURSUE ACQUISITION TALKS WITH LADDER CAPITAL AT THIS TIME, WITHDRAWING PROPOSAL TO BUY LADDER CAPITAL; 21/04/2018 – DJ Ladder Capital Corp Class A, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LADR); 17/04/2018 – MEDIA-Related weighs takeover after being rebuffed to buy Ladder Capital – Bloomberg; 14/05/2018 – Fidelity Management & Research Exits Position in Ladder Capital

United Services Automobile Association increased its stake in Caterpillar Inc (CAT) by 11.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. United Services Automobile Association bought 28,762 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.36% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 288,819 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $39.13 million, up from 260,057 at the end of the previous reported quarter. United Services Automobile Association who had been investing in Caterpillar Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $77.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.24% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $135.26. About 2.19M shares traded. Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) has declined 18.02% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CAT News: 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar reported first-quarter earnings on Tuesday before market open; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR – IMPROVED PRICE REALIZATION IN 2018 EXPECTED TO BE PARTIALLY OFFSET BY MATERIAL COST INCREASES PRIMARILY DRIVEN BY HIGHER COMMODITY PRICES; 24/04/2018 – Industrials Lower as Investors Flee Caterpillar, Despite Strength — Industrials Roundup; 06/04/2018 – Boeing and Caterpillar, two companies that could be adversely affected by a trade war with China, both fell more than 3 percent; 04/05/2018 – Caterpillar: Appointed Andrew Bonfield as Chief Fincl Officer Effective Sept 1; 24/04/2018 – Caterpillar Sees Broad-Based Construction Industries Growth in All Regions in 2018; 24/04/2018 – CATERPILLAR 1Q ADJ EPS $2.82, EST. $2.12; BOOSTS FORECAST; 25/04/2018 – Caterpillar Inc. Files Definitive Proxy Statement; 11/05/2018 – Caterpillar Chooses Redline Detection for Global Dealer Equipment Program; 13/03/2018 – CATERPILLAR – WORLD MACHINES RETAIL SALES FOR 3-MONTH ROLLING PERIOD ENDED FEB. UP 33 PCT

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.13, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold CAT shares while 409 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 357 raised stakes. 365.67 million shares or 3.37% less from 378.43 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Grassi Inv Mngmt accumulated 64,740 shares. Savant Ltd holds 0.19% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) or 7,457 shares. Sigma Investment Counselors invested in 0.43% or 25,988 shares. Tirschwell & Loewy stated it has 3,650 shares. Bailard has invested 0.02% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Sandhill Capital Prns owns 5,783 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Northwest Inv Counselors Ltd Liability reported 25,204 shares stake. Cibc World Markets invested 0.22% of its portfolio in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Cadence Management Llc invested in 28,600 shares. Foundry Prtn Ltd reported 134,905 shares stake. S R Schill & Associate invested 0.12% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Los Angeles Mgmt Equity Research Inc holds 0.01% or 16,331 shares. Cornerstone has invested 0.03% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Montecito Bank And stated it has 0.15% in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT). Parkside Bank & Trust Tru accumulated 0.12% or 2,606 shares.

United Services Automobile Association, which manages about $38.82 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST) by 33,869 shares to 256,370 shares, valued at $62.08M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Globant Sa (NYSE:GLOB) by 5,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 34,862 shares, and cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Activebeta Emerging Markets Equity Etf.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $49,678 activity.

More notable recent Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Earnings Preview: Ladder Capital (LADR) Q1 Earnings Expected to Decline – Zacks.com” on April 24, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “This Is What Hedge Funds Think About Ladder Capital Corp (LADR) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 23, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ladder Capital: Time To Buy The Drop Of This 8.4%-Yielding CRE Finance REIT? – Seeking Alpha” on December 20, 2018. More interesting news about Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Anixter International Inc. (AXE) – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Ladder Capital Corp.: Buying This 7.7%-Yielding CRE Finance REIT Is A No-Brainer – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 10, 2018.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.06, from 1.48 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 11 investors sold LADR shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 56.81 million shares or 2.55% less from 58.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Aqr Capital Lc invested 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). 215 were reported by Glenmede Trust Na. American holds 58,858 shares. Gradient Investments Lc has invested 0% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR). Fmr Limited Com invested in 0% or 2,358 shares. Strs Ohio holds 0% of its portfolio in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) for 24,600 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtn accumulated 7,193 shares. 482,300 are held by D E Shaw. Nordea Mngmt holds 312,130 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Virginia Retirement Sys Et Al reported 31,137 shares. Northern Trust holds 0.01% in Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) or 2.07M shares. 15,364 are owned by Paloma Ptnrs Mgmt Communication. Stifel Corp accumulated 194,798 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 34,487 shares. Schroder Invest Grp accumulated 144,363 shares.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $309.54M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Aircastle Ltd. (NYSE:AYR) by 20,000 shares to 30,000 shares, valued at $607,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) by 26,600 shares in the quarter, for a total of 81,600 shares, and has risen its stake in Redwood Trust Inc. (NYSE:RWT).

Analysts await Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $0.39 earnings per share, down 9.30% or $0.04 from last year’s $0.43 per share. LADR’s profit will be $46.28 million for 10.82 P/E if the $0.39 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual earnings per share reported by Ladder Capital Corp for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 39.29% EPS growth.