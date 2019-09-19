Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Raised Its Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) Position by $804,600; Truepoint Stake in Microsoft (MSFT) Has Upped by $642,257 as Stock Price Rose

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp. (CVS) by 65.64% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 14,900 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 37,600 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.05M, up from 22,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $82.41 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $63.37. About 1.25 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CVS News: 08/03/2018 – CVS Health announced it would acquire Aetna in December; 15/03/2018 – Capital BlueCross Teams up with CVS Health to Bring Pharmacists Teach® Program to Central Pa and Lehigh Valley Schools; 16/04/2018 – CVS Health Teams Up with Job Corps to Enhance Workforce Development Opportunities for Aspiring Pharmacy Technicians; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR: CVS Financial-Risk Profile Will Weaken Considerably From Significant Increase in Debt; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms CVS ‘A-2′ Short-Term, Commercial Paper Ratings; 02/05/2018 – CVS Debt Risk Rises 3 Levels in Bloomberg Model; 13/04/2018 – Munk joins CVS from Iora Health, a company that wants to create better primary care; 06/03/2018 – CVS Starts Blockbuster Debt Sale to Fund $68 Billion Aetna Deal; 11/04/2018 – The plan will first be available to those using CVS’ pharmacy benefit manager Caremark; 15/03/2018 – CVS Health Applauds New Legislation to Better Inform Pharmacy Choices

Truepoint Inc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 93.59% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Truepoint Inc bought 4,829 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 9,989 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, up from 5,160 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Truepoint Inc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.97 during the last trading session, reaching $141.49. About 16.05M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 30/04/2018 – Microsoft’s John Thompson is going to help venture capital firm Lightspeed find some deals; 10/04/2018 – Aviat Networks Introduces All-Outdoor Long Haul Solution; 10/05/2018 – Ve Launch Worldwide Recruitment Drive to Match Growth; 30/03/2018 – Redmond Mag: Microsoft’s Surface Phone: Rumor or Reality?; 24/04/2018 – THX® Announces Premium Large Format Cinema Offering at CinemaCon 2018; 29/03/2018 – Microsoft Diminishes Windows Role in Cloud-Focused Reorginization; 04/04/2018 – RedSeal Featured in CRN’s 2018 Partner Program Guide; 29/05/2018 – Microsoft has previously sought to defend the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program, despite the Trump administration’s attempts to end it; 28/03/2018 – Xplore Rugged Tablets Exclusively Chosen for Paperless Factory Initiative at Top Auto Manufacturer; 12/04/2018 – NTT DATA Study Shows Leadership Alignment is Key to Creating Successful Automation Ecosystem

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 0.91 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 47 investors sold MSFT shares while 999 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 664 raised stakes. 5.28 billion shares or 2.38% less from 5.41 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ameriprise Financial holds 41.12M shares or 2.47% of its portfolio. Private Asset Mgmt reported 2.64% stake. Monetary Management Group reported 116,788 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 19,231 shares. Sonata Cap Grp stated it has 22,071 shares or 2.05% of all its holdings. Fundsmith Llp invested in 8.5% or 12.17 million shares. Marketfield Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Co holds 2.36% or 33,183 shares in its portfolio. Viking Global LP has 7.70 million shares. Guild Investment Mgmt owns 1.7% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 8,600 shares. Moreover, Independent Order Of Foresters has 0.12% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 935 shares. Asset Management One invested in 4.22M shares or 2.78% of the stock. Wilbanks Smith And Thomas Asset Management Ltd invested in 134,040 shares or 1.16% of the stock. Mairs & Incorporated owns 1.68M shares for 2.71% of their portfolio. 60,477 were accumulated by Amer Natl Bank. Field And Main Bancorp reported 14,485 shares stake.

Truepoint Inc, which manages about $1.62B and $1.24B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,326 shares to 12,754 shares, valued at $3.74 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VOT) by 3,248 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 917,596 shares, and cut its stake in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Cap Advisers Limited Company holds 0.22% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 624,893 shares. 18,604 are owned by Blue Edge Cap Limited Liability Company. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 5,547 shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt holds 0.32% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 268,289 shares. First Commonwealth Corp Pa reported 11,033 shares. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Trust reported 75,004 shares. Welch & Forbes Ltd holds 130,161 shares or 0.17% of its portfolio. Brown Advisory holds 144,203 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Horan Capital Llc has invested 1.69% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 1.71 million are owned by Raymond James Advsr. 52,304 were reported by Ironwood Invest Counsel Limited Liability Corporation. Wms Prns Limited Liability Company has 0.11% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Moneta Group Investment Advsr Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Westpac Corp reported 400,305 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Gofen And Glossberg Llc Il reported 36,104 shares.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $264.93 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,452 shares to 6,805 shares, valued at $1.54M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Centurylink Inc. (NYSE:CTL) by 28,600 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 15,400 shares, and cut its stake in Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY).

