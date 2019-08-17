Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Boosted Its Aircastle LTD (AYR) Holding; Trinity Industries (TRN) Shorts Up By 3.32%

Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN) had an increase of 3.32% in short interest. TRN’s SI was 12.16M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 3.32% from 11.77 million shares previously. With 1.17 million avg volume, 10 days are for Trinity Industries Inc (NYSE:TRN)’s short sellers to cover TRN’s short positions. The SI to Trinity Industries Inc’s float is 9.39%. The stock increased 2.73% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $16.96. About 945,498 shares traded. Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) has declined 27.17% since August 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.17% the S&P500. Some Historical TRN News: 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds the way to sustain profit is to Reach for The Star; 25/04/2018 – Trinity Industries 1Q Rev $174.6M; 05/03/2018 – Trinity Mirror finds best way to profit is to Reach for the Star; 07/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES SAYS SEES FY 2018 TOTAL COMPANY TOTAL EPS ABOUT $0.95 TO $1.20 – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Introduces the Spin-off Company Name of Arcosa, Inc. and Announces Filing of Initial Form 10 Registration Statement for the Planned Spin-off; 17/04/2018 – BANCA INTERMOBILIARE BIM.Ml SAYS ACQUISITION OF CONTROLLING STAKE BY ATTESTOR/TRINITY FINALIZED; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES 1Q EPS 26C, EST. 26C; 01/05/2018 – U.K. ORDERS MORE REVIEW OF TRINITY MIRROR’S EXPRESS/STAR DEAL; 15/05/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES: SEPARATION REMAINS ON TRACK FOR 4Q; 25/04/2018 – TRINITY INDUSTRIES INC TRN.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $0.95 TO $1.20

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased Aircastle Ltd. (AYR) stake by 200% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired 20,000 shares as Aircastle Ltd. (AYR)’s stock rose 3.18%. The Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc holds 30,000 shares with $607,000 value, up from 10,000 last quarter. Aircastle Ltd. now has $1.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.85% or $0.38 during the last trading session, reaching $20.88. About 142,866 shares traded. Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has risen 1.17% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.17% the S&P500. Some Historical AYR News: 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE 1Q REV. $202.7M, EST. $183.0M; 08/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE PLACES AIRBUS A321 WITH NORDWIND AIRLINES; 08/05/2018 – Aircastle Announces Placement of Airbus A321 with Nordwind Airlines; 03/05/2018 – AIRCASTLE LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES WERE $202.7 MILLI; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q EPS 73c; 12/04/2018 – Aircastle at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 03/05/2018 – Aircastle 1Q Adj EPS 72c

Since July 29, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $12.69 million activity. Boze Brandon B bought $12.69 million worth of Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) on Monday, July 29.

Among 4 analysts covering Trinity Industries (NYSE:TRN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Trinity Industries has $32 highest and $26 lowest target. $29.50’s average target is 73.94% above currents $16.96 stock price. Trinity Industries had 5 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock has “Sector Weight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, March 11. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, February 20 by Cowen & Co. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. Buckingham Research downgraded Trinity Industries, Inc. (NYSE:TRN) rating on Friday, March 22. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $26 target.

Trinity Industries, Inc. provides various services and products to the energy, chemical, agriculture, transportation, and construction sectors in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.17 billion. The Company’s Rail Group segment offers railcars, including autorack, box, covered hopper, gondola, intermodal, tank, and open hopper cars; and tank cars, as well as railcar maintenance services. It has a 19.32 P/E ratio. This segment serves railroads, leasing companies, and industrial shippers of various products.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 8,700 shares to 1,400 valued at $266,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 10,000 shares and now owns 10,000 shares. Fastenal Co. (NASDAQ:FAST) was reduced too.

