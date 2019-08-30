Yorktown Management & Research Co Trimmed Its Semgroup Corp. (SEMG) Position; Tortoise Energy Independence Fund (NDP) Has 0.57 Sentiment

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc (NDP) investors sentiment decreased to 0.57 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.23, from 0.8 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 8 active investment managers opened new and increased stock positions, while 14 sold and trimmed holdings in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc. The active investment managers in our database now possess: 1.66 million shares, up from 1.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Tortoise Energy Independence Fund Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 11 Increased: 7 New Position: 1.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased Semgroup Corp. (SEMG) stake by 17.24% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 25,000 shares as Semgroup Corp. (SEMG)’s stock declined 1.55%. The Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc holds 120,000 shares with $1.77 million value, down from 145,000 last quarter. Semgroup Corp. now has $696.34 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.75. About 13,280 shares traded. SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) has declined 49.42% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 49.42% the S&P500. Some Historical SEMG News: 15/03/2018 – SEMGROUP DOESN’T EXPECT ANY IMPACT FROM FERC REVISED POLICY; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup Will Fund 51% of Project; 07/05/2018 – Semgroup: Project Is Estimated to Cost Between $60M and $66M; 12/04/2018 – SemGroup Completes Sale of U.K. Petroleum Storage Business; 15/03/2018 – Semgroup Sold SemMaterials México to Ergon Asfaltos México HC for About $72 M; 24/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – OPEN SEASON WILL BEGIN MAY 24, 2018, AND WILL CONCLUDE JUNE 25, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Semgroup 1Q Rev $661.6M; 28/03/2018 – Brooks Automation Announces The Acquisition Of Tec-Sem Group AG; 08/05/2018 – SEMGROUP AFFIRMS INITIAL GUIDANCE PROVIDED EARLIER THIS YEAR; 07/05/2018 – SEMGROUP CORP – SEMGROUP ANTICIPATES MINIMAL SPENDING ON THIS PROJECT IN 2018

Since January 1, 0001, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $20,259 activity.

The stock increased 0.54% or $0.0219 during the last trading session, reaching $4.0619. About 14,173 shares traded. Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. (NDP) has declined 51.49% since August 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 51.49% the S&P500.

Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. The company has market cap of $59.99 million. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the North American. It currently has negative earnings. It seeks to invest primarily in the energy sector.

Arete Wealth Advisors Llc holds 0.64% of its portfolio in Tortoise Energy Independence Fund, Inc. for 368,047 shares. Partnervest Advisory Services Llc owns 45,904 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Advisors Asset Management Inc. has 0.02% invested in the company for 157,864 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0.01% in the stock. Guggenheim Capital Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 113,355 shares.

Among 3 analysts covering SemGroup (NYSE:SEMG), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SemGroup has $25 highest and $1100 lowest target. $16.33’s average target is 86.63% above currents $8.75 stock price. SemGroup had 13 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 13 by Barclays Capital. The stock has “Sector Perform” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, August 23. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. BMO Capital Markets maintained SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) on Friday, March 1 with “Hold” rating. RBC Capital Markets maintained it with “Buy” rating and $19 target in Monday, March 18 report. Barclays Capital downgraded it to “Underweight” rating and $13 target in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased Tpg Re Finance Trust Inc. stake by 29,500 shares to 159,500 valued at $3.13 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) stake by 2,100 shares and now owns 4,000 shares. Keycorp (NYSE:KEY) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.27 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.43, from 1.7 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 18 investors sold SEMG shares while 38 reduced holdings. 19 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 70.97 million shares or 7.04% less from 76.35 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Congress Asset Mgmt Com Ma has 0.01% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 26,062 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 6,022 shares. Assetmark holds 0% or 5 shares. Sg Americas Secs Ltd Liability Com reported 0% of its portfolio in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Personal Advsrs reported 241,124 shares. Mirae Asset Glob Invests Limited holds 1.68M shares or 0.18% of its portfolio. Bluecrest Cap Mgmt Ltd accumulated 10,759 shares. Biglari Capital Corporation stated it has 83,000 shares. Lvw Advsrs Ltd has 0.06% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 15,150 shares. Bridgeway Mgmt Inc, Texas-based fund reported 334,500 shares. Moreover, Retail Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 38,203 shares. Charles Schwab Mgmt stated it has 0.01% in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG). Element Cap Mngmt Ltd Company holds 0% or 10,329 shares in its portfolio. Voya Invest Mgmt Lc owns 0% invested in SemGroup Corporation (NYSE:SEMG) for 31,942 shares.