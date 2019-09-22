Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Increased Its Keycorp (KEY) Stake by $834,700; Stock Value Rose; Theleme Partners Llp Has Raised Its Kla (KLAC) Holding by $85.70 Million

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased its stake in Keycorp (KEY) by 60.17% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc bought 49,100 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.88% . The institutional investor held 130,700 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.32M, up from 81,600 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in Keycorp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.83 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.55% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $17.77. About 19.47M shares traded or 114.04% up from the average. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500. Some Historical KEY News: 30/05/2018 – WR Grace Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 25/04/2018 – Officer Mago Gifts 178 Of KeyCorp; 30/05/2018 – Casella Waste Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 24/05/2018 – Timken Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 19/04/2018 – KEYCORP 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 38C; 30/04/2018 – BorgWarner Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 29/05/2018 – Myers Industries Presenting at KeyCorp Conference Tomorrow; 04/05/2018 – Werner Enterprises Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30; 24/05/2018 – Craig Buffie, KeyCorp’s Chief Human Resources Officer, To Retire In 2018; Brian Fishel Named Chief Human Resources Officer; 19/04/2018 – KeyCorp 1Q EPS 38c

Theleme Partners Llp increased its stake in Kla (KLAC) by 249.56% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Theleme Partners Llp bought 726,229 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.22% . The hedge fund held 1.02M shares of the electronic components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $120.24 million, up from 291,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Theleme Partners Llp who had been investing in Kla for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.09% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $155.5. About 3.19 million shares traded or 99.83% up from the average. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – CORRECTED-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR (NOT ORBOTECH LTD) ANNOUNCED $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 20/04/2018 – DJ KLA-Tencor Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KLAC); 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q EPS $1.95; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – ANNOUNCES $2 BLN SHARE REPURCHASE AUTHORIZATION; 03/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 02/05/2018 – KLA-Tencor Announces Upcoming Investor Presentation; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR INTENDS TO RAISE APPROXIMATELY $1 BLN IN NEW LONG-TERM DEBT FINANCING TO COMPLETE SHARE REPURCHASE; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Net $306.9M; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor to Buy Orbotech for $69.02/Share

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 55 investors sold KEY shares while 197 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 176 raised stakes. 770.84 million shares or 1.82% less from 785.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 12,295 were accumulated by Carnegie Cap Asset Ltd. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage holds 678,613 shares. Thrivent Fincl For Lutherans has invested 0.32% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Enterprise Fin Svcs Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 364,595 were accumulated by Susquehanna Intl Grp Llp. Bessemer Group holds 351,008 shares. Pl Capital Advisors Ltd Llc holds 100,000 shares. Point72 Asset Limited Partnership accumulated 186,777 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Whittier holds 0% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) for 398 shares. Dean Invest Associates Ltd Liability Co stated it has 354,798 shares or 0.9% of all its holdings. Advisors Asset Management invested in 7,194 shares or 0% of the stock. Guggenheim Cap Limited Liability Corporation, a Illinois-based fund reported 1.46 million shares. City Holdings, West Virginia-based fund reported 220 shares. Lord Abbett & has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Sigma Planning has 20,124 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40M and $264.93M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Msc Industrial Direct Co. Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 12,500 shares to 11,600 shares, valued at $861,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Paycom Software Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) by 3,452 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,805 shares, and cut its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

