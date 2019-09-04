Yorktown Management & Research Co Boosted Keycorp (KEY) Stake By $399,000; Spx Flow (FLOW) Shorts Raised By 6.36%

Spx Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW) had an increase of 6.36% in short interest. FLOW’s SI was 715,900 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 6.36% from 673,100 shares previously. With 233,500 avg volume, 3 days are for Spx Flow Inc (NYSE:FLOW)’s short sellers to cover FLOW’s short positions. The SI to Spx Flow Inc’s float is 1.72%. The stock increased 1.45% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $33.17. About 8,078 shares traded. SPX FLOW, Inc. (NYSE:FLOW) has declined 10.95% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.95% the S&P500. Some Historical FLOW News: 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES SPX FLOW INC OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q EPS 36c; 29/03/2018 – Vusa Mlingo Joins SPX FLOW as Vice President, Business Development; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q EBITDA $43.9M; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW REAFFIRMED 2018 GUIDANCE FOR EPS, EBITDA, FCF; 26/03/2018 Moody’s Affirmed Spx Flow Cfr At Ba3; Outlook Changed To Stable From Negative; 29/03/2018 – SPX Flow Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW 1Q REV. $490.3M, EST. $479.2M; 30/04/2018 – Tyrone Jeffers Joins SPX FLOW as Vice Pres, Global Manufacturing and Supply Chain; 02/05/2018 – SPX FLOW Sees EBIT $240M-EBIT $260M

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased Keycorp (KEY) stake by 48.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired 26,600 shares as Keycorp (KEY)'s stock rose 5.88%. The Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc holds 81,600 shares with $1.29 million value, up from 55,000 last quarter. Keycorp now has $16.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.86% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $16.36. About 560,070 shares traded. KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) has declined 13.14% since September 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.14% the S&P500.

Among 3 analysts covering KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. KeyCorp has $2000 highest and $17 lowest target. $18.67’s average target is 14.12% above currents $16.36 stock price. KeyCorp had 9 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Robert W. Baird. JP Morgan downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Thursday, April 4 report.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased Conagra Foods Inc. (NYSE:CAG) stake by 11,800 shares to 8,200 valued at $227,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 8,700 shares and now owns 1,400 shares. Starbucks Corp. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold KEY shares while 208 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 192 raised stakes. 785.15 million shares or 1.27% less from 795.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Point72 Asset Lp reported 0.03% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Moreover, Waddell & Reed Inc has 0.15% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). The New Jersey-based State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D has invested 0.14% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). 73,735 were reported by Stephens Inc Ar. Nuveen Asset Ltd reported 0.13% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 0.02% or 58,976 shares. Moreover, Smith Graham Commerce Invest Ltd Partnership has 0.56% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Blair William & Il has invested 0% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Bancorporation Of Ny Mellon Corporation owns 8.82 million shares. Nordea Investment Mngmt owns 439,677 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com has 0.01% invested in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Trexquant Investment Lp reported 0.16% in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY). Kentucky Retirement System, Kentucky-based fund reported 44,105 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi invested in 0% or 17,025 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas reported 133,000 shares stake.