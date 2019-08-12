Yorktown Management & Research Co Upped Its Redwood Trust (RWT) Stake; Shorts at Ryerson Holding (RYI) Raised By 70.24%

Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) had an increase of 70.24% in short interest. RYI’s SI was 230,500 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 70.24% from 135,400 shares previously. With 179,800 avg volume, 1 days are for Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI)’s short sellers to cover RYI’s short positions. The SI to Ryerson Holding Corporation’s float is 1.45%. The stock decreased 4.58% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $6.67. About 226,141 shares traded or 23.71% up from the average. Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) has declined 33.11% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.11% the S&P500. Some Historical RYI News: 05/03/2018 – Correct: Ryerson Holding 4Q EPS 0c, Not 46c; 14/05/2018 – Portolan Capital Management LLC Exits Ryerson Holding; 14/05/2018 – Ryerson Holding Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – RYERSON BUYS FANELLO INDUSTRIES; 05/03/2018 Ryerson Holding 4Q EPS 46c; 04/04/2018 – RYERSON HOLDING CORP – TERMS OF TRANSACTION WERE NOT DISCLOSED; 03/04/2018 – Ryerson Holding Sees 1Q Rev $930M-$950M; 06/03/2018 – Ryerson Holding Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/04/2018 – Ryerson Anticipates Higher Tons Sold and Avg Selling Prices Compared to Both Prior Qtr and Prior Yr Periods; 05/03/2018 – Ryerson Holding 4Q Rev $810.6M

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc increased Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) stake by 133.33% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc acquired 80,000 shares as Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT)’s stock rose 3.68%. The Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc holds 140,000 shares with $2.26 million value, up from 60,000 last quarter. Redwood Trust Inc. now has $1.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $17.02. About 425,684 shares traded. Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) has risen 1.26% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.26% the S&P500. Some Historical RWT News: 17/04/2018 – Redwood Floating Rate Income Fund and Redwood Floating Rate Bond Fund Announce Sub-Advisor Changes; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments LLC Exits Position in James River Group; 15/05/2018 – Redwood Investments Buys New 1% Position in Virtusa; 12/04/2018 – Redwood Scientific Technologies (RSCI), the global leader in oral thin film delivery for over the counter drugs, has started the early stages of exploration for delivering prescription opioids in oral thin film strips; 26/04/2018 – REDWOOD PHARMA AB REDWPH.TE – NEW ISSUUE OVERSUBSCRIBED; 07/05/2018 – REDWOOD TRUST INC – AT MARCH 31, 2018, REDWOOD REPORTED GAAP BOOK VALUE PER SHARE OF $16.12, AS COMPARED WITH $15.83 AT DECEMBER 31, 2017; 20/03/2018 – Redwood Asset Management Inc. Announces March Distributions; 30/05/2018 – Moody’s assigns provisional ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-6; 07/05/2018 – Redwood Trust 1Q Non-GAAP Core EPS 60c; 27/04/2018 – Moody’s assigns definitive ratings to Prime RMBS issued by Sequoia Mortgage Trust 2018-5

Ryerson Holding Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, processes and distributes industrial metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, China, and Brazil. The company has market cap of $252.02 million. The firm offers a line of stainless steel, aluminum, carbon steel, and alloy steels, as well as nickel and red metals in various shapes and forms, including coils, sheets, rounds, hexagons, square and flat bars, plates, structural products, and tubes. It has a 2.04 P/E ratio. It also provides value-added processing and fabrication services ranging from sawing, slitting, blanking, cutting to length, leveling, flame cutting, laser cutting, edge trimming, edge rolling, roll forming, tube manufacturing, polishing, shearing, forming, stamping, punching, and rolling shell plate to radius and beveling; and processing materials.

More notable recent Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) Earns A Nice Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Ryerson Holding (RYI) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on August 07, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Ryerson: Disproving The ‘Best Year Ever’ – Seeking Alpha” on August 06, 2019. More interesting news about Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 5, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should You Worry About Ryerson Holding Corporation’s (NYSE:RYI) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 18, 2019.

Since March 22, 2019, it had 4 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $248,176 activity. $171,000 worth of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) was bought by Larson Stephen P.. Burbach Michael bought $33,960 worth of Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) on Thursday, May 30. Lehner Edward J. bought $24,466 worth of stock or 2,671 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.40, from 1.58 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 8 investors sold Ryerson Holding Corporation shares while 32 reduced holdings. 14 funds opened positions while 33 raised stakes. 13.30 million shares or 3.44% less from 13.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Federated Invsts Pa owns 0% invested in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI) for 719 shares. Art Advisors Limited Liability Corp invested 0.01% in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI). Panagora Asset Mgmt accumulated 25,145 shares or 0% of the stock. Geode Cap Ltd Liability reported 0% stake. Engineers Gate Manager Lp has 10,818 shares. D E Shaw & owns 348,199 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Nordea Investment Mngmt Ab, a Sweden-based fund reported 98,100 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund holds 64,561 shares. Denali Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 443 shares in its portfolio. Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0% or 40,015 shares. State Street owns 274,598 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Ameritas Inv Partners reported 965 shares. Charles Schwab Mngmt Inc holds 294,412 shares. Gsa Prtn Limited Liability Partnership stated it has 42,457 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Moreover, Dimensional Fund Advsr Lp has 0% invested in Ryerson Holding Corporation (NYSE:RYI).

More notable recent Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Redwood Trust (RWT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Redwood Trust Inc. (RWT) CEO Christopher Abate on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” published on August 04, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Set New 52-Week Highs Thursday – Benzinga” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Introducing Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT), A Stock That Climbed 28% In The Last Three Years – Yahoo Finance” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been More Bullish On Redwood Trust, Inc. (RWT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 02, 2019.