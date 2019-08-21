Yorktown Management & Research Co Decreased Its International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) Position by $3.53 Million; Reilly Financial Advisors Has Boosted Position in Novartis A G (NVS)

Reilly Financial Advisors Llc increased its stake in Novartis A G (NVS) by 4357.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc bought 115,162 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.81% . The institutional investor held 117,805 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.33M, up from 2,643 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors Llc who had been investing in Novartis A G for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $207.68B market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $1.33 during the last trading session, reaching $90.41. About 1.52M shares traded. Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) has risen 22.04% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.04% the S&P500. Some Historical NVS News: 12/03/2018 – Novartis: Shannon Klinger Named Chief Ethics, Risk and Compliance Officer; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention; 20/03/2018 – NOVARTIS SAYS TEAMS UP WITH HARVARD TO DEVELOP NEXT GENERATION BIOMATERIAL SYSTEMS TO DELIVER IMMUNOTHERAPIES; 28/03/2018 – Moody’s: Novartis’s Sale Of Joint Venture Stake Could Be Credit Positive, But Uncertainty Around Use Of Proceeds And Financial Policies Persist; 17/05/2018 – Interesting night — The top winners and losers on ASCO abstract night: Loxo, Blueprint, Jounce, Merck KGaA and more $JNCE $LOXO $BPMC $NVS etc; 14/05/2018 – SWISS AG SAYS IN DIALOGUE WITH BASEL PROSECUTORS OVER NOVARTIS; 10/04/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS MONETISING VALUE OF JV STAKE HAS REDUCED DIVERSITY BUT INCREASED CASH BALANCES, AND LEFT UNCERTAINTY OVER USE OF PROCEEDS; 28/05/2018 – Novartis: Improvements Were Reported Early by Entresto Patients, With Median Follow-Up Time of 32 Days; 10/05/2018 – Don’t miss — Hunting a cure, Ex-Novartis exec Bastiano Sanna takes the reins at Cambridge diabetes startup Semma @BrittanyMeiling; 21/03/2018 – FDA: New Drug Application (NDA): 018281 Company: NOVARTIS

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in International Business Machines Corp. (IBM) by 55.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 25,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.46% . The institutional investor held 20,000 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.82 million, down from 45,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in International Business Machines Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $119.10 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.09% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $134.45. About 1.73M shares traded. International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) has risen 1.89% since August 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.89% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 04/05/2018 – Warren Buffett says Berkshire Hathaway has sold completely out of IBM; 15/05/2018 – BERKSHIRE EXITED IBM, GHC IN 1Q: 13F; 20/03/2018 – INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES CORP IBM.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $13.83 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 26/03/2018 – EU COMMISSION APPROVES JOINT VENTURE BETWEEN IBM AND MAERSK; 20/03/2018 – IBM Launches Watson Data Kits to Help Accelerate Enterprise Al Adoption; 18/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: IBM’s First-Quarter Revenue Below Expectation; 03/04/2018 – REG-lntnl Bus. Mach: Doc re DEF14A; 30/03/2018 – Clear Technologies Wins IBM Global Financing Excellence Award at Think 2018; 17/04/2018 – IBM: SERVICES MARGINS WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN SECOND HALF; 10/05/2018 – IBM Announces Collaboration with North Carolina State University to Accelerate Quantum Computing

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.44, from 0.59 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 67 investors sold IBM shares while 524 reduced holdings. 142 funds opened positions while 468 raised stakes. 473.01 million shares or 9.66% less from 523.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Merriman Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM). Guardian Life Insur Of America reported 2,567 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Greatmark Investment Prns reported 1,481 shares. Park Natl Oh, Ohio-based fund reported 46,111 shares. Nj State Employees Deferred Compensation Plan stated it has 20,000 shares or 0.51% of all its holdings. Boston Limited Liability Company holds 0.06% or 8,526 shares in its portfolio. Comm Natl Bank holds 0.16% or 92,975 shares. Moreover, Gradient Invests Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,498 shares. Edgestream Prns Lp reported 1,430 shares. First Interstate Bancorp invested in 2,127 shares or 0.07% of the stock. Karpas Strategies Ltd Liability Com holds 0.17% of its portfolio in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) for 2,815 shares. Cidel Asset Management accumulated 0.04% or 5,310 shares. Lee Danner And Bass invested in 0.21% or 13,527 shares. Grimes Incorporated holds 31,388 shares or 0.35% of its portfolio. Levin Strategies Lp holds 1.76% in International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) or 111,524 shares.

Analysts await International Business Machines Corporation (NYSE:IBM) to report earnings on October, 15. They expect $3.48 EPS, up 1.75% or $0.06 from last year’s $3.42 per share. IBM’s profit will be $3.08 billion for 9.66 P/E if the $3.48 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.17 actual EPS reported by International Business Machines Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.78% EPS growth.

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc, which manages about $931.40 million and $309.54 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macquarie Infrastructure Corp. (Prn) by 1.55M shares to 4.55 million shares, valued at $4.55M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) by 21,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 36,000 shares, and has risen its stake in At&T Inc. (NYSE:T).