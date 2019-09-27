Yorktown Management & Research Co Has Cut Its New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) Position as Stock Declined; Portola Pharmaceuticals (PTLA) Stock Value Declined While American Century Companies Raised by $1.06 Million Its Stake

Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc decreased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NRZ) by 69.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc sold 622,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.55% . The institutional investor held 278,000 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $4.28M, down from 900,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc who had been investing in New Residential Investment Corp. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $15.58. About 3.37 million shares traded. New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) has declined 12.74% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NRZ News: 27/04/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP QUARTERLY NET INTEREST INCOME $259.2 MLN VS $235.3 MLN IN THE PRIOR QUARTER; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q Net $604.3M; 27/04/2018 – New Residential Invt 1Q EPS $1.81; 21/04/2018 – DJ New Residential Investment Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRZ); 13/03/2018 MOODY’S AFFIRMS ALTISOURCE’S B3 RATINGS, REVISES OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT CORP – ON MARCH 22, CO, UNITS ENTERED INTO A FINANCING TRANSACTION – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT- UNIT ISSUED $425 MLN OF BALANCE OF SERVICER ADVANCE RECEIVABLES, DEFERRED SERVICING FEE BACKED VARIABLE FUNDING NOTES; 22/03/2018 – New Residential Declares a First Quarter Dividend of $0.50 per Common Share; 15/05/2018 – ALTISOURCE PORTFOLIO SOLUTIONS SA-ON MAY 8, UNIT, NEW RESIDENTIAL INVESTMENT ENTERED AMENDMENT TO PREVIOUSLY DISCLOSED NON-BINDING LOI DATED AUGUST 28

American Century Companies Inc increased its stake in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc (PTLA) by 43.55% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. American Century Companies Inc bought 39,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 23.25% . The institutional investor held 129,976 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.53 million, up from 90,547 at the end of the previous reported quarter. American Century Companies Inc who had been investing in Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.88 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 5.64% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $27.46. About 1.04M shares traded. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) has declined 24.87% since September 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.87% the S&P500. Some Historical PTLA News: 03/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS – BROADER COMMERCIAL LAUNCH IS ANTICIPATED IN EARLY 2019 UPON FDA APPROVAL OF ITS GENERATION 2 MANUFACTURING PROCESS; 16/03/2018 – California Pacific Homes’ Silverleaf Charms Buyers With Detached Courtyard Designs in Portola Springs®; 24/04/2018 – DoJ CA Northern: Portola Valley Resident Sentenced In Bank Fraud Scheme; 23/03/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals Receives and Plans to Appeal Negative CHMP Opinion Regarding Marketing Authorization for Betrixaban in; 24/05/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS GETS $100M MILESTONE PAYMENT FROM; 12/03/2018 – PTLA: ANDEXXA SHOWED EXCELLENT/GOOD HEMOSTASIS IN 83% PATIENTS; 24/05/2018 – AGC Biologics Cleared for Commercial Manufacture of Portola’s FDA-Approved Andexxa®; 12/03/2018 – PORTOLA PHARMACEUTICALS INC – THE INTERIM RESULTS INCLUDED SAFETY DATA FROM 227 OF 228 ENROLLED PATIENTS; 25/04/2018 – Portola Pharmaceuticals to Present New Interim Phase 2 Data for Cerdulatinib at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology (ASCO) Annual Meeting; 03/05/2018 – U.S. FDA Approves Portola Pharmaceuticals’ Andexxa®, First and Only Antidote for the Reversal of Factor Xa Inhibitors

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.35 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.69, from 2.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 22 investors sold PTLA shares while 40 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 62.39 million shares or 0.81% more from 61.89 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Communication Can reported 6,833 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 12,416 were reported by Bnp Paribas Arbitrage. Trexquant Invest LP invested 0.09% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Rhumbline Advisers holds 0% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 92,437 shares. Aqr Management Ltd Co reported 56,235 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Blair William And Il invested in 147,549 shares. Wellington Mngmt Group Limited Liability Partnership holds 0.05% or 9.04 million shares in its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested in 0% or 470,308 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale reported 0.01% stake. Tudor Investment Et Al stated it has 0.05% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA). Rafferty Asset Mngmt Lc holds 0.09% of its portfolio in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) for 192,003 shares. First Personal Fincl reported 200 shares stake. Gam Hldg Ag holds 0.14% or 135,000 shares. Temasek (Private) invested in 1% or 5.17M shares. United Service Automobile Association holds 0.01% in Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) or 124,554 shares.

American Century Companies Inc, which manages about $100.48B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Weingarten Rlty Invs (NYSE:WRI) by 149,759 shares to 790,474 shares, valued at $21.68M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Northern Tr Corp (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 545,567 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4.91 million shares, and cut its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Analysts await New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.54 earnings per share, down 14.29% or $0.09 from last year’s $0.63 per share. NRZ’s profit will be $224.39M for 7.21 P/E if the $0.54 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.53 actual earnings per share reported by New Residential Investment Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 1.89% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.4 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.59 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 35 investors sold NRZ shares while 69 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 101 raised stakes. 187.71 million shares or 0.13% more from 187.46 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Phocas Financial accumulated 0% or 1,354 shares. Virginia Retirement Systems Et Al reported 103,500 shares. Oppenheimer accumulated 47,885 shares. 38,500 were reported by Ironsides Asset Advsrs Lc. First Trust LP reported 1.46M shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. New York-based Gp has invested 0% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). Grassi Invest Mngmt stated it has 18,700 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Macquarie Gru has 0% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 24,574 shares. 1.06 million were accumulated by Atria Investments Lc. Fca Tx accumulated 10,000 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc holds 500 shares. Doheny Asset Ca has 301,698 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability reported 0.01% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 0.02% invested in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) for 69,015 shares. Grand Jean Capital Management has invested 0.08% in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Since May 3, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $266,113 activity. $29,974 worth of New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) was bought by Sloves Andrew.